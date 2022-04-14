With veteran running backs leaving Georgia to move on to their NFL careers, a void is left to be filled at the position. Running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh look to step up following the departures of veteran running backs James Cook and Zamir White.
Both Milton and McIntosh have proven to be capable of stepping up into the No. 1 and 2 spots, showcasing their rushing capabilities throughout their time at Georgia.
Milton, a junior, has steadily grown into a powerful and reliable runner over the last two years. He was the fourth-leading rusher on the team this past season, registering 264 yards on 56 carries. Highlights included a career-high 66 rushing yards against South Carolina as well as a career-high 12 carries for 48 yards against Arkansas. However, his progress was cut short midseason after he sustained a sprained MCL, taking him out of action until the Orange Bowl.
“It was definitely tough, you know, having to sit out through most of the season,” Milton said. “I’m healthy now, and I’m just ready to get on the field.”
The other running back slated to step up, senior McIntosh, has also stacked up an impressive resume on the field while at Georgia. Starting his career in 2019, he has proven to be a reliable back both on the ground and in the air. Last season, he finished with 58 carries for 328 yards and three touchdowns. His main rushing highlights include a 59-yard rush touchdown against Georgia Tech this past season and registering a career high 79 rushing yards against South Carolina in the 2020 season.
This past season he also managed to haul in 22 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he garnered 157 yards off of eight kickoff returns. This could make McIntosh a prime dual-threat back for Georgia this upcoming season.
The seniority and experience that both Milton and McIntosh bring to the running back lineup have slated them to be the next men up. The learning experience that they garnered from the running backs before them have prepared them for the leadership role they will take on this season.
“It’s been good to just sit back and just keep learning from older guys like Zamir [White] and James [Cook],” Milton said. “Just being able to, you know, just be a sponge.”
Head coach Kirby Smart seconded this notion, saying Milton and McIntosh have to embrace the next man up mentality. The two also need to follow the examples that last year’s backs set for them in order to evolve into the true one and two running backs the team needs at the position.
“They watched two wonderful ambassadors for the University of Georgia do it the right way,” Smart said, speaking of Cook and White’s precedent. “If you can’t follow that lead then shame on you, and so far both of them have been tremendous leaders.”
Smart also said that he has been pleased with the production coming from the two backs thus far. He said that both of them have done a great job on the field, putting in the extra work in order to be a major part of the offense in the running game and challenging the offensive linemen to work for them to get those extra yards.
This upcoming G-Day will prove to be an outing where both Milton and McIntosh can showcase not only their skills, but also their skills and leadership qualities.
“I feel like it’s just kind of a torch pass for me and Kenny,” Milton said. “We both have to step up and take on the leadership role, because at the end of the day, we’re kind of the older guys on the team.”