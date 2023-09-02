The Georgia Bulldogs saw their new starter under center, Carson Beck, make his debut to fill the hole left by Stetson Bennett. The two-time national champion left some massive shoes to fill, but Beck made a few plays to suggest that he is capable of leading the team.
Beck finished the day going 21-31 along with 294 passing yards and two total touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs to a victory. It was not the highly anticipated debut that many were hoping for — Georgia’s receivers accumulated 249 yards after the catch, helping to inflate Beck’s statline for the day — but Beck more than held his own against UT Martin. He kept the ball out of harm's way and was able to spread the ball to seven different receivers.
“You talk about his decision-making, he did exactly what he did all camp,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He didn’t put us in bad situations, he made good decisions, he didn’t throw it to the other team, he didn’t fumble it. He did some really good things. We have to execute better around him and we have to have some guys make some plays and make some guys miss.”
Although the day ultimately ended with a Georgia win, there were times where Beck struggled to complete passes down the field, most notably on an overthrown deep shot to Arian Smith in the first quarter.
Beck was thrust into a position with two of his best receivers out of the lineup, missing both Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. There were times where it seemed that Beck and his receivers were on different pages in the game. Smart mentioned a specific instance of miscommunication between Beck and Lovett leading to a failed third-down conversion. However, Beck said he didn’t let those absences affect his approach to the game against the Skyhawks.
“I mean, once we get in the game, it doesn't really matter who the reps are,” Beck said. “We have full trust in every guy that steps on the field. We think that everybody is more than capable, everybody's an athlete, everybody can go out there and compete. As we saw, a lot of different guys made plays. I'm very proud of them, and I'm proud of the way that we play.”
As the Bulldogs went into the locker room at halftime leading 17-0, tight end Brock Bowers said he and the rest of the offense knew that something needed to change.
“We knew that we just needed to be better,” Bowers said. “We were all like ‘Man, we just gotta grind, keep doing our thing.’ Just trust the process and we will get it done.”
The third quarter was where Beck began to truly get his feet underneath him. He completed seven of his 10 passes for 160 passing yards and a touchdown in the second half. After building a 31-0 advantage over UT Martin — in which Beck put together consecutive scoring drives that saw Mehki Mews and Roderick Robinson score the first touchdowns of their college careers — he was pulled for Brock Vandagriff, spelling the end of his collegiate debut as a starter.