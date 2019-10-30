When Georgia and Florida face off in Jacksonville on Nov. 2, they will have a lot behind them. They have a history filled with a bench clearing celebration, attempts to run up the score and strange timeouts.
They also will have a lot in front of them. Once again, the tussle in TIAA Bank Field has high stakes — the winner will be a front-runner to win the SEC East and advance to the SEC championship.
“I think for Florida and Georgia, it’ll be the game of the year,” former Florida quarterback and current SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow said on Oct. 11. “It’s must win because they’re both in the SEC East. I don’t think there’s another matchup in the [SEC] East that’s even close.”
For the second straight year, Georgia and Florida both enter the game ranked in the Associated Press top 10 with one loss each. The Bulldogs’ loss to LSU in 2018 wasn’t as embarrassing as its loss to South Carolina on Oct. 12 of this season, but it won’t matter if they can run the table.
That starts this Saturday against the Gators. Georgia has an established defense led by safety J.R. Reed and linebackers Monty Rice and Azeez Ojulari, who will contend with Florida’s assortment of riches on offense. After Feleipe Franks went down with a season-ending injury, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones have filled in nicely. Running back Lamical Perine is also a playmaking force.
Georgia’s offense, led by quarterback Jake Fromm, has an unpleasant task on its hands.
Florida’s defensive line disrupted opponents all year long until its 42-28 loss to LSU on Oct. 12. The Tigers had 511 yards of total offense without allowing a sack. Before that loss to LSU, the Gators led the SEC in sacks thanks to production from a diverse group. This season, 15 Florida players have had at least one sack.
Not to be outdone, the Gators’ defensive backs have also put on a show this year. Florida had the most interceptions in the nation before coming up empty against LSU.
Against South Carolina, Fromm threw three interceptions and the Bulldogs’ offensive line gave up three sacks. Fromm threw for just 35 yards against Kentucky.
A repeat performance against Florida could shatter Georgia fans’ dreams of a third-straight SEC
championship game appearance.
“Georgia has some issues to work out, Florida has some issues to work out,” former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray said on Oct. 14. “Neither team is perfect, but they have one week to figure it out in a game-like situation.”
The SEC East hasn’t sent an undefeated team to the SEC championship game since Florida did so in 2009. So, this year’s teams are in good company.
The dreams of a College Football Playoff appearance are still alive and well for both Georgia and Florida. One loss didn’t change anything. But another one will.
“If you win out, you’re in,” Murray said. “So for both teams, this game means everything. This game means an opportunity to go to Atlanta, this opportunity to keep alive the hopes of making the playoff. So this is huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.