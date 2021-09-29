After dominating a mismatched Vanderbilt receiving corps, the Georgia secondary turns its attention to No. 8 Arkansas. With SEC competition heating up, the secondary needs to maintain that standard.
Week 4 success
Following an ambiguous performance against South Carolina where Georgia’s defense allowed its first touchdown of the season, the Bulldogs’ secondary regained its early season dominance against Vanderbilt last week.
Not only did the Georgia defense as a whole allow zero points to the Commodores, but Georgia's secondary allowed only five completions on 18 attempts from Vanderbilt’s quarterbacks for a total of 24 yards. The five receptions averaged 1.3 yards per catch.
Georgia’s defensive backfield helped hold Vanderbilt to just two third down conversions in 13 tries, and limited the Commodores to just four total first downs.
Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo earned his first start of the season, after battling for the position with veteran Ameer Speed. Ringo defended two of the Commodores’ incompletions and finished an impressive performance with one tackle. Ringo rotated and eventually left the game in the second half after Georgia gained a substantial lead.
Latavious Brini led the way among all Bulldog defensive backs with three total tackles, and safety Lewis Cine added two tackles and a pass break-up. They too gave way to second team players early in the second half.
The production didn’t stop there. Christopher Smith grabbed his second interception of the season, his first since the season’s opener against Clemson. Freshman Kamari Lassiter, a rising talent within the backfield, also had an interception, the first of his career,
The Bulldogs seem to have reestablished sharp defensive back play following an assertive performance in Nashville, but Week 5’s opponent provides a much tougher equation to solve. The No. 8 Razorbacks travel to Athens with the country’s No. 22-ranked receiver and a quarterback with more than 800 passing yards on the season. This should be the secondary’s stiffest test of the season.
Top teams look to prove their abilities
The Razorbacks have held all of their opponents to 21 points or under in 2021, and with contributions from one of the most mature secondaries in the conference, they will look to replicate a similar performance against a surging Georgia offense.
The Razorback limited Texas A&M to just 151 passing yards on 20 completions in Week 4 to secure their second win of the season over a ranked opponent.
Seniors Joe Foucha and Montaric Brown provide stability to an already formidable Arkansas defensive front. Foucha has 23 tackles on the season, and had five against the Aggies. Brown is tied for the team’s lead in interceptions with two, and has 15 tackles through four games.
But likely the biggest talent in the Razorbacks’ secondary is redshirt sophomore Jalen Catalon. After finishing fifth in total tackles last season, Catalon is poised for a breakout 2021 campaign, and so far has not disappointed. His 30 total tackles are the team’s third-highest mark.
Catalon also leads the team in pass defenses with three, and is tied with Brown in interceptions, one of which he returned for 83 yards. Although just a sophomore, the Mansfield, Texas product has already played in 18 games, including a 10-game SEC schedule in 2020, something to consider when entering a packed Sanford Stadium.
Since the announcement of this game, the Razorbacks and their secondary have heard nothing but doubts about their chances against the No. 2 team in the country. But this group, led by a trio of impact players, is constructed to compete with the best in the SEC. The Arkansas secondary may also have to manage the addition of Georgia tight end Darnell Washington to the Bulldog offense.