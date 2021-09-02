Georgia and Clemson’s wide receiver and running back depth have seen plenty of turnover between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
While Georgia lost a number of wideouts to injury, it has multiple athletes that stepped into a leadership role. Clemson lost its top three leaders in rushing and receiving yards, who accounted for nearly 47% of its total yardage in 2020. As the unknown of the season is soon to become known, both teams will rely on their offense to win Saturday’s game.
An unexpected offseason
Georgia’s wideout depth was forced to adjust more this offseason than was expected going into 2021.
Beginning the long stretch of unexpected changes was George Pickens, Georgia’s top wide receiver, tearing his ACL in spring practice. In 2020, Pickens was responsible for 36 catches for 513 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.
In early summer, the Bulldogs landed transfer Arik Gilbert from LSU after entering the transfer portal following his freshman season. The Marietta native reportedly made the decision to transfer due to homesickness, so he elected to return to his home state.
Gilbert participated in summer and fall drills, but eventually stepped away from the team due to “personal reasons.” Head coach Kirby Smart has not revealed a timeline for his return.
“Arik is not currently with us,” Smart said. “Still, we are praying for him each and every day that he can come back healthy.”
Additionally, Dominick Blaylock continues to recover from an ACL tear. Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton both missed some of fall practice due to injury, but are both probable participants in Georgia’s season opener.
“Dominick has done an incredible job with rehab,” Smart said. “I can’t tell you when he’s going to be out there because I don’t know, but he’s close.”
Both Burton and Jackson will return as leaders of the pack. Burton saw action in all 10 games in 2020, contributing 27 catches for 404 yards. He will be a reliable asset for quarterback JT Daniels and is likely to see more of the ball in the upcoming season.
Jackson was Georgia’s leading receiver in 2020 with 36 catches, and also led the team in punt and kickoff returns. The junior wideout made the Preseason All-SEC Third Team, voted by SEC head coaches.
With all the injuries and missing players at wide receiver, freshman Adonai Mitchell may see more playing time. The three-star prospect enrolled at UGA in January and participated in spring drills, showing off in the spring G-Day game with a team-high seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Potentially the biggest buildup surrounding Clemson’s wide receiver unit is the return of Justyn Ross after missing the 2020 season due to surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine. In 2019, he recorded a team-high 66 receptions and started in all 14 games.
Junior Joseph Ngata also missed five of the Tigers’ 12 games in 2020 due to an injury-ridden season. He missed some of fall practice due to a hamstring injury, and it is unclear whether he will compete against Georgia.
Clemson also returns sophomores EJ Williams, who showed out in multiple memorable catches in the 2020 season as a true freshman, and Ajou Ajou, who played in 10 games last season.
Both Georgia and Clemson’s wide receiver depth look strong on paper, but have plenty to prove on Saturday.
Backs remain healthy
The Bulldogs’ running backs have remained unscathed from injury in the off-season. Georgia will return every 2020 rusher for the game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Zamir White is Georgia’s unquestioned leader at the running back position. With two seasons with the Bulldogs under his belt, White has compiled a total of 1,187 yards and 14 touchdowns across his two season at Georgia.
Despite a minor knee injury versus Florida, Kendall Milton had a breakout season in 2020 as a true freshman. He was voted onto the Freshman All-SEC team after rushing for 195 yards on 35 carries throughout seven games. Milton is expected to see much more of the field this season after proving his ability.
Georgia will also look to James Cook, a senior who was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2020. Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards are also likely to contribute yardage in Georgia’s upcoming season.
Running backs “certainly will be the position group where our team has the most experience and confidence,” Smart said.
One of Clemson’s biggest holes in the 2021 roster is replacing ACC all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne.
Clemson returns the most experience in senior Lyn-J Dixon. Over the past three years, he stacked up 1,372 rushing yards, but only 190 of those came from the 2020 season. He is ranked second in school history in yards per carry, only behind Etienne.
Kobe Pace saw extensive time on the field as a true freshman last year, and was never stopped for negative yardage. Additionally, there is a buzz surrounding Will Shipley, an incoming freshman who, according to 247Sports, is the No. 32 ranked player in the 2021 class.
The Tigers leave much more unknown within their running back depth, but show a sizable ability to make an impact.