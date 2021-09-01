Both teams that take the field at Bank of America Stadium this weekend will have their secondaries under the spotlight, but for drastically different reasons. Clemson fields a defensive backfield with player consistency that spans two seasons. Georgia was forced to fill six significant backfield spots entering the 2021 season.
In the week preceding this weekend’s matchup, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expressed his respect for Clemson’s defensive experience, a trend that accurately describes the Tiger's secondary.
Per Monday’s official depth chart release, Clemson’s 2021 secondary starting pool features a group with 41 combined collegiate starts and just under 4,000 total defensive snaps. These numbers, at least on paper, hand the Tigers an edge in on-field exposure.
Sixth-year senior and safety veteran Nolan Turner accounts for 15 of such starts and more than 1,500 snaps alone. The 2020 AFCA second team All-American provides the Tigers with a seasoned centerpiece at the back, able to anchor an already sturdy backfield.
Alongside him at the other safety spot will likely be one of two names: Lannden Zanders or Joseph Charleston. Both are juniors with considerable past playing time, with nine and six starts. Zanders registered 34 total tackles, including a sack during the 2020 season, and Charleston tallied 55 tackles of his own, third best on the team.
On the corners is another set of weathered Tigers hoping to build upon past seasons’ successes. Andrew Booth Jr., who in his career has started four games, could be at one of the corner spots, accompanied by senior Mario Goodrich who snagged two interceptions last year. Additional corner candidates who should see time at alternative secondary positions include sophomores Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II.
It is in continuity from the 2020 season, that each secondary starkly differs, both in player and coaching personnel.
As of Tuesday, Georgia has yet to release its official depth chart, but projections within the secondary have solidified following an offseason that saw extensive turnover at the back. Jahmile Addae, in his first season as Georgia’s secondary coach, will field a player group with varying levels of game experience.
Compared to Clemson, Georgia’s potential opening day starting backfield centers around Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, who will likely man one corner spot. The other could be taken by senior Ameer Speed or redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo. Kendrick started 23 games for the Tigers over three seasons, but both Speed and Ringo have yet to start outright in the backfield for the Bulldogs.
The safety spot gives Georgia another source of experience in the backfield with junior Lewis Cine. Cine started 10 games in the 2020 season and was voted to the Pre-Season All-SEC Third Team, by the league’s coaches. Senior Christopher Smith will mirror Cine at the other safety spot, giving the Bulldogs a safety pair that started 15 collective games in 2020.
Other role players for the Bulldogs include Latavious Brini and William Poole will likely play hybrid roles at the star and safety positions. Junior West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith, once recovered from a foot injury, should see consistent time at the nickel as well.
Each team’s secondary could play a decisive role come Sept. 4, especially when facing two quarterbacks among a slew of preseason Heisman favorites. When examining raw experience, Clemson holds the advantage; the edge in ability will be settled in week one.