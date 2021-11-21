Both Georgia and Georgia Tech will end the regular season in Atlanta in another edition of the in-state rivalry. As the Yellow Jackets try to bounce back from a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame, special teams will be an area Georgia Tech has to improve.
Return weapons
While Georgia Tech’s season has not gone to plan under head coach Geoff Collins, one of the few bright spots on the team has been running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In his second season with the Yellow Jackets, he has proven to be a threat in the return game as well in the offense.
Gibbs returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown against Boston College on Nov. 13 in Georgia Tech’s 41-30 loss.
He leads the Yellow Jackets’s kick return group with 519 yards on 20 returns, averaging 26 yards per return. Fellow running back Jamious Griffin is second on the team with 66 yards on five returns.
Just as Georgia Tech has shown it can be productive in the return game, Georgia had success last week against Charleston Southern with multiple punt returns.
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson led the Bulldogs with 79 yards on four returns with fellow wide receiver Ladd McConkey second on the team in punt returns. McConkey had 62 yards on two punt returns.
Tech’s kicking struggles
Coming into their game against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets near the bottom of the country in blocked kicks allowed. Georgia Tech has allowed five blocked kicks this season, another coming last week against Notre Dame.
The Yellow Jackets’ blocked kick was their best chance at scoring against Notre Dame to avoid the shutout in South Bend, Indiana.
Georgia Tech’s blocked kick struggles is a part of a struggling kicking unit that has not been consistent in 2021. Yellow Jackets’ kicker, redshirt senior Brent Cimaglia, is 11 for 16 on field goals and 31 for 33 on extra points. His career long is 34 yards, which he made against North Carolina and Virginia.
While Georgia Tech has struggled to find consistency in kicking, that opens the door for the Bulldogs’ special teams unit to block more kicks to continue keeping teams under 20 points.
Georgia has blocked three kicks, which is tied for second in the SEC with Alabama. South Carolina leads the conference with four blocked kicks on the season.
For an offense that did not score last season, and is going against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets’ special teams unit will have to block for its kicker, and Cimaglia will need to be consistent if Georgia Tech has any chance to upset the top-ranked team in the country.