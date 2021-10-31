Georgia is coming off a 34-7 win over Florida, and is officially headed to Atlanta for the 2021 SEC Championship game. While the Bulldogs are headed toward postseason play, Missouri looks to play spoiler in Athens.
Mevis’ historic season
Missouri picked up its first SEC win of the season when it defeated Vanderbilt 37-28 on the road. In the Tigers’ win, kicker Harrison Mevis made all three of his field goal attempts, which ultimately made the difference. Mevis is the only kicker in the SEC who has made every field goal attempt.
Mevis’ three field goals against the Commodores was the most field goals he made in one game. He has attempted 11 and made every kick. Mevis has been kicking with the Tigers for two seasons. In his freshman year, Mevis made 17-20 field goals, with his longest of the season being a 52-yard field goal against LSU.
In his sophomore season, Mevis is building on his strong freshman year and becoming one of the best kickers in the country. He is one of nine kickers in the country to have not missed a field goal thus far.
His longest field goal of the season, and his career, was a 56-yard field goal against Boston College. The 56-yard attempt is also tied for the longest field goal in the country. He is the only kicker who is tied for first in both field goal percentage and longest field goal made.
In the Bulldogs’ last game against Florida, kicker Jack Podlesny missed a 46-yard field goal before making two field goals. Podlesny made a 21-yard and 42-yard field goal to keep Georgia’s comfortable lead.
Missouri’s kick return weapon
Missouri is one of two teams in the SEC to have returned a kick return back for a touchdown. The Tigers’ kick returner is defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine. Abrams-Draine had a 100-yard return for a score against Tennessee. Despite the return, the Tigers lost 62-24.
Abrams-Draine is another sophomore the Tigers are using in special teams, and is having success in his role. He has returned 14 kick returns for a total of 340 yards. Against Vanderbilt, Abrams-Daine ran two kickoffs back for a combined 39 yards.
Abrams-Draine will go up against one of the best kick return defenses in the country when he faces Georgia in Athens. The Bulldogs currently rank third in the country in kick return defense, allowing an average of 13.33 yards per return. They have yet to allow a touchdown off a kick return.
While Abrams-Draine leads the way for the Tigers, wide receiver Kearis Jackson is the main weapon at kick returner for the Bulldogs. Jackson has returned 13 kicks for a combined 79 yards, averaging 6.08 yards per return. His longest of the season was a 33-yard return against UAB in Week 2.