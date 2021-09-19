Vaderbilt and Georgia are coming into Week 4 of the season in very different places. The Bulldogs are undefeated and tied for first place in the SEC East standings. Meanwhile, the Commodores are 1-2 ahead of their conference opener after losing to East Tennessee State and Stanford.
Kicking differences
Coming into Georgia’s game against South Carolina, Jack Podlesny had attempted three field goals on the season, and missed two. Podlesny increased his success percentage on field goals when he made a 36-yard field goal against the Gamecocks. While the field goal did not mean much to the final score, it could be a sign of more consistency from Podlesny.
His 36-yard field goal was his furthest successful kick yet, with his other coming against Clemson. Podlesny made a 22-yard attempt against the Tigers in Week 1 and missed his other attempt. The kicker missed his lone attempt against UAB.
Vanderbilt’s starting kicker, Joseph Bulovas, came into the Commodores’ game against Stanford having made 100% of his field goals. Bulovas made a 38-yard attempt against Colorado State and a 53-yard field goal against East Tennessee State.
However, Bulovas missed his first field goal of the season against Stanford. He went 1-for-2 with his lone field goal coming from 34 yards out.
Kicking has been one of the few issues Georgia has had so far in its undefeated start to the young season. With Podlesny making his lone attempt against South Carolina, it could be the sign for the experienced kicker becoming more consistent for the remainder of the season.
Meanwhile, for Bulovas, he has done the exact opposite as Podlesny. He started the season strong, but Vanderbilt will be hoping that his missed attempt against Stanford is not a sign for things to come.
Defense in special teams
Vanderbilt’s struggles offensively have given its special teams unit opportunities to get onto the field. The Commodores currently lead the SEC in number of punts in the season with 15 punts for a combined 672 yards.
The Commodores’ amount of punts could give Georgia’s punt returning team the chance to make a difference by setting the offense up in good field position.
The Bulldogs currently rank third in the SEC in punt return yards with 62 punt return yards across eight punts received this season. Individually, Kearis Jackson leads the conference with 61 punt return yards across four punts.
Vanderbilt ranks 12th in the conference with six return yards across two punt returns this season. While the Commodores have had struggles returning punts, they have blocked a punt, while Georgia has yet to do so this season.
Both team’s defense on special teams have limited the opposing team’s opportunities for big plays. Neither team has allowed a blocked punt or a blocked kick or a return for a touchdown.