Ahead of Georgia's matchup with Notre Dame, The Red & Black takes a look at who has the edge at offensive and defensive position groups.
Quarterbacks
Georgia starting quarterback Jake Fromm has thrown for more yards this season and has a higher passing efficiency than Notre Dame’s Ian Book, who has more passing touchdowns and a higher quarterback rating. Book has success on the ground as he’s one of Notre Dame’s leading rushers so far this season. Both Fromm and Book will play crucial roles on Saturday and the advantage could go either way.
Edge: Tie
Running backs
Through three weeks, Georgia has nearly three times as many rushing yards as Notre Dame. Five Bulldogs have rushed for over 100 yards — led by 294 rush yards from D’Andre Swift — compared to just two from the Notre Dame backfield. With Notre Dame’s starting running back Jafar Armstrong out for a few weeks with an abdominal muscle tear, Georgia will more than likely dominate the running game.
Edge: Georgia
Receivers
Through its first two games, Notre Dame has relied on the passing game to put points on the board. The Irish have the leading receiver between the two teams in Chase Claypool, who has 190 receiving yards through two games. Freshman Georgia Pickens isn’t far behind with 168 receiving yards, but Georgia has played one more game. Both the Irish and the Bulldogs have plenty of playmakers at receiver, but Notre Dame has the slight advantage.
Edge: Notre Dame
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line is one of the best in the country. Through three games, the Bulldogs rank in the top five in rushing yards and fewest sacks allowed. Notre Dame has struggled to initiate its run offense, and although the offensive line has only allowed four sacks, it’s clear that Georgia has the advantage on this front.
Edge: Georgia
Front seven
The Notre Dame defense has given up 461 yards on the ground to start the season, which ranks 80th in the nation. The Irish front seven has produced a third of the amount of sacks the Georgia defensive front has, so Georgia has the slight advantage.
Edge: Georgia
Secondary
Notre Dame has its most talented and experienced players in the secondary. Led by the likes of Alohi Gilman and Troy Pride Jr., the Irish have given up 285 yards passing and have three interceptions — one for a touchdown — through two games. Georgia’s secondary has had success in the first three games, but lapses like Murray State’s 60-yard touchdown give Notre Dame the advantage.
Edge: Notre Dame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.