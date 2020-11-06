Much can change in two weeks of play. Just ask Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
After completing an average of 63.1% of his passes over Georgia’s first three games this season, Bennett’s completion rate dropped to a feeble average of 50.9% over the Bulldogs’ previous two games against Alabama and Kentucky.
With Bennett under center, the Bulldogs have scored just 14 points in their last six quarters of play. In that same span, Bennett’s thrown four interceptions with only one touchdown that happened to come on the ground with his legs.
The exact opposite can be said about Florida, which is averaging 42 points per game in head coach Dan Mullen’s third season, and which the Bulldogs will meet Saturday in the 98th rendition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The biggest reason? The play from senior Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.
Trask is completing 68.3% of his passes for 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He’s led the Gators to an average of 476.5 yards per game this season, which is the third-best mark in the SEC after Alabama’s 555.2 and Ole Miss' 541.
“Every time you play against Coach Mullen's offense, there are different strengths,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “Whether it's Dak Prescott or an elite [running] back, elite receivers, it's always something different.”
Looking at this season, Florida’s asset has been Trask. In recent weeks, Georgia’s liability has been Bennett.
The Gators know what they are offensively. They’re seeking to control the game through the air and beat teams with explosive plays off the shoulder of Trask. His average of 34.8 pass attempts per game and 9.6 yards per attempt say as much.
The Bulldogs are still searching. After attempting 40 passes in its 41-24 loss to Alabama, Georgia’s Bennett attempted a meek 13 against Kentucky.
Bennett’s recent performances have summoned warranted skepticism about whether he truly is Georgia’s best option at quarterback. One of the biggest ailments for the 5-foot-11 junior has been numerous deflected passes at the line of scrimmage, with two resulting in interceptions in as many games.
It’s tough to imagine that Georgia — a program with the nation’s most talented roster per 247 Sports — would even find itself in a situation where the most important position on the field is also its biggest concern. Yet recruiting only goes so far, and there can only be so many reasons for Georgia’s offensive struggles. Bennett needs to perform better.
It’s become a theme in Athens under Smart to have a solid corps of running backs, talented but underutilized wide receivers and subpar quarterback play. If both Georgia and Florida’s skillset at quarterback were equal, Georgia would likely be the heavy favorite even with its injured and depleted depth on defense.
However, Georgia and Florida’s skillset at quarterback isn’t equal. Trask is arguably the second-best quarterback the Bulldogs will play this season followed by Alabama’s Mac Jones, who torched Georgia’s secondary at full strength for 417 passing yards and four touchdowns on Oct. 17.
The Gators are going to produce points on offense, so the underwhelming 14 that Georgia scored last Saturday against Kentucky won’t be enough for the Bulldogs this Saturday. Smart knows that. Bennett knows that.
“We just gotta score more points,” Bennett said during last Saturday’s virtual postgame press conference. “But we’ll be alright.”
Whoever wins Saturday will have at least a two-game advantage over everyone else in the SEC East. If the Bulldogs are going to make it four straight over the Gators, Bennett will need to be the reason why. Against Trask and this Florida offense, Bennett can’t continue to be Georgia’s liability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.