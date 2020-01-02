NEW ORLEANS — Georgia rang in the New Year with a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The victory was in part due to a record-breaking night from freshman George Pickens and a defense that played lights out in the first half and kept the Bears to a season-low score.
After the game, the question shifted to what the roster would look like in 2020. Two of Georgia’s biggest leaders this season — and biggest question marks for returning next year — are quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift.
“I think we’ll know something on Swift quick,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t think [Fromm] will know – we start school on Jan. 7 – so hopefully he’s planning on going to classes until he decides.”
Swift did not play until just under three minutes remained in the first quarter. On his first snap of the night, the Bulldogs ran a flea flicker that resulted in a 46-yard completion to George Pickens.
Sophomore Zamir White was the starting running back. James Cook and Kenny McIntosh also took snaps as the night progressed.
Swift was still nursing a shoulder injury sustained in the Georgia Tech game in late November. During the buildup to the Sugar Bowl, he tweeted that he would not make a decision on his return until after the game. Swift deleted the tweet a few days later.
His answer to if he made a decision on his future was short but to the point.
“No,” Swift said. “Not yet.”
The junior rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and had an accolade-filled 2019 season. Swift is projected as a first-round selection in many mock drafts.
Fromm started and played the whole game. During media availabilities throughout the week, the junior said he received his NFL draft scout grade and would wait until after the Sugar Bowl to make a decision with his family.
When asked about his departure after the game, Fromm quickly quipped: “We’ll talk about that later.”
He has thrown for over 8,000 yards in his Georgia career and started 42 straight games. As a true freshman, Fromm led Georgia to a Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma and a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance during the 2017 season before two consecutive Sugar Bowl appearances in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
