No. 1 Georgia escaped Columbia, Missouri, with a 26-22 win over unranked Missouri on Saturday night, putting together a strong fourth quarter to storm back from a 22-12 deficit.
The Bulldogs looked unstoppable through the first three weeks of the season, steamrolling Oregon, Samford and South Carolina by a combined score of 130-10.
Over the last two weeks, Georgia hasn’t been nearly as pristine, winning against Kent State and Missouri by a combined score of 65-44. The last two games have exposed some major problems for Georgia on both sides of the ball, issues the Bulldogs will need to address if they hope to defend their national title win.
“We play in the SEC, we play in the best conference in the world,” outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. “We’ve got to start coming out and playing like that, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
One of the biggest struggles for the Bulldogs this season has been an inability to score touchdowns on red zone drives with consistency.
Tonight, Georgia’s offense had to settle for field goals on three forays into the red zone, struggling to finish off drives.
Georgia also turned the ball over multiple times for the second straight week after committing zero turnovers in the first three games of the season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and running back Kendall Milton both lost fumbles.
Head coach Kirby Smart said the turnovers gave Missouri early momentum and allowed the crowd to play a role early.
“It gave them momentum and gave their fans a reason to be in the game,” Smart said. “They came into this game probably doubting themselves and came out feeling real good. We helped them with that… We can’t turn the ball over and be an effective offense.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs were gashed for big plays by Missouri, including a 63-yard run by Cody Schrader, a 46-yard reception by Mookie Cooper and a 37-yard catch by Dominic Lovett.
Both units overcame their early struggles in the fourth quarter, with the offense capping off two drives with 1-yard touchdown runs and the defense holding the Tigers to just one field goal in the final period.
“We need games like that, it just brings our bond closer and tighter,” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the win. When the offense was down we picked them up and when we were down they picked us up.”
With 3:39 remaining in the game, Georgia’s offense was able to run out the clock with an impressive drive led by running back Daijun Edwards, who rushed seven times for 42 yards on the final possession.
“That was big. We do that every Friday,” Smart said. “We say, ‘we need two first downs.' They had everybody up there, what are we going to run? Our offense does an elite job at executing that. Once we got the ball back from the punt, I knew we weren’t giving this ball back to them.”
Georgia didn't play up to its standard of excellence on Saturday. Still, there are positives to be taken from the game. The Bulldogs overcame major adversity in a hostile environment, showing the kind of backbone that championship teams must have.
While Georgia has certainly struggled over the last two games, the fact that it remains undefeated means the team can still improve and work to reach its long-term goals.
Time will tell if the Bulldogs can make those improvements, but for now the team returns to Athens at 5-0.
“It’s never easy,” Smart said. “We tried to convince our guys all week. We played together. We stayed together. We showed two of our core DNA traits tonight. Resiliency and composure. It took all of the resiliency and composure we had in us to win tonight; I can promise you that.”