Previously plagued by injury and lackluster play, Georgia’s running back room had been looking for an answer heading into Week 3. It found one in Daijun Edwards.
In his debut for the 2023 season, Edwards hit the ground running with a career-high total of 118 rushing yards, and a career-high of 20 carries.
“He did all of this on one knee,” wide receiver Dillon Bell said. “He was very relentless today and that’s what we talked about all week, as well as attack.”
The senior was absent from the Bulldogs’ first two outings of the season, as he had been sidelined with an MCL injury that he battled from last year into preseason.
“He did an amazing job fighting, rehabbing, and getting back for us,” junior center Sedrick Van Pran said. “I think he did a tremendous job and I think today it really showed off.”
Without Edwards, Georgia attempted to shuffle around several different players, even throwing pass catchers — like Bell and tight end Brock Bowers — into the rotation.
In Edwards’ first action of the season, he rushed for a total of 13 yards in Georgia’s first drive of the game. In the second quarter, Edwards’ impact only grew. He ran up the middle for a gain of 12 yards, which he followed up with a double-digit gain on 21 yards just two plays later. By the end of the first half, he had rushed for a total of 55 yards.
Led by Edwards, the running back room was able to account for Georgia’s lackluster passing attack in the first half and an offensive line that was without starting right tackle Amarius Mims, who exited the game with an ankle injury.
Edwards, just a few minutes into Georgia’s first drive in the second half, broke down the middle for a touchdown to bring Georgia within four points of South Carolina.
“It’s always nice to have a guy like that,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “That constantly runs that ball hard and can make a guy miss in the hole, get three extra yards after contact. So I’m super proud of him.”
Outside of Edwards, senior Kendall Milton and Bell accounted for most of Georgia’s running game. While Milton left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return to the game, He finished second on the team in rushing with 25 rushing yards on seven carries.
Together, Milton and Bell combined for 48 yards, less than half of Edwards’ total yardage. In fact, Edwards, in one game, out ran Georgia’s previous rushing leader Roderick Robinson, who came into this game with 88 yards rushing and left with 89 rushing yards after three games.
For a backfield that had been looking to work out its kinks, having Edwards back at full health could not have come at a better time.
“Daijun is a huge luxury for us,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He breaks tackles. He’s the guy that when you draw it up, they have one guy you can’t block, he’ll make that guy miss. He’s done a nice job of that.”
By the end, Edwards averaged 5.9 yards per carry, with the next closest average being Milton’s 3.6 yards per carry. In fact, not another player came close to Edwards nearly 6 yards per carry.
In Georgia’s biggest challenge of the season so far, Georgia can ideally now enjoy a luxury of having a reliable backfield with Edwards’ performance today and potential more impactful performances to come.
“He's very reliable. He’s going to make guys miss,” Bell added. “As you can see, he made some pretty good cuts back there.”