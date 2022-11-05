Georgia head coach Kirby Smart issued a challenge to the Bulldog fanbase to show up for Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 Tennessee early in the week.
“I want to challenge our fanbase to be -- I mean, everybody talks about the (2019) Notre Dame game, but we want to be louder than that,” Smart said on Tuesday. “We want to be there earlier than that. We had some great matchups last year here at home, and I thought they really affected the game each time we had a big matchup. So we'll need them again and we'll be ready to go.”
The Sanford Stadium crowd answered the bell in Georgia’s 27-13 win, impacting the game early and often. Tennessee committed eight pre-snap penalties on the night, and the noise created by the fans was the primary reason for those lapses.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett said he’d never heard Sanford so loud. Smart praised the “incredible environment.”
“Our fans were elite today,” Smart said. “We asked them to be and they responded.”
Smart said he had never seen a fanbase stick it out through the rain like tonight, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey said he thought it got louder as the storm picked up.
“Dawg Nation showed out,” McConkey said. “It was electric, it was awesome. Even when it was raining, it sounded like it got louder. It was crazy.”
Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said the team was able to feed off the fans’ energy throughout the game.
“We needed the crowd,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Especially to keep us in the game on the big third down moments when we needed the defense to get off the field or make a play.”
Even Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt admitted the noise was a challenge for the Volunteers.
"The crowd noise was effective,” Hyatt said. “Sometimes we could not hear the snap or the play call from (Hendon) Hooker. I give credit to the fans. That would probably be the biggest thing that got us today."
One factor behind the crowd noise was the way the Georgia offense was able to build up a lead. Following a first possession fumble by running back Daijun Edwards that led to a Tennessee field goal.
After going down 3-0, the Bulldogs went on a 21-0 run, scoring three touchdowns over the next four drives and holding the Volunteer offense to just 32 yards on three possessions.
“That’s something we pride ourselves in,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Starting off fast, starting off with the first strike, hitting them first. That was sort of what we were able to do today.”
Georgia entered the game the more experienced team in terms of big game environments, and quarterback Stetson Bennett said that experience helped them rise to the challenge against Tennessee.
“I’d say experience is very helpful,” Bennett said. “It’s the unknown of big games, you don’t know what freaks you out but something does. Now, we have played on the big stages, and the freshmen who haven’t, the old guys have shown them how to prepare for them, and that unknown really doesn’t matter.”
Bennett was excellent, completing 17 of 25 pass attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns, adding a 13-yard score on the ground.
Smart praised Bennett’s competitive fire after the game. Bennett is now 23-3 as Georgia’s starting quarterback.
“He’s a winner,” Smart said. “Let’s be honest, the guy wins, the guy knows how to play the game. He understands what people are doing to him.”
Georgia’s experience playing on big stages could come into play down the stretch this season. With the win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs now hold first place in the SEC East and control their own path to the SEC title game in Atlanta.