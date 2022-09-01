Georgia football’s 2021 season ended in championship glory, as the team won its first national title in 41 years. Anticipation is high as the 2022 football season approaches and the Bulldogs look to defend their title. Here’s a look at every match up on the schedule for Georgia this season.
Oregon Sept. 3
Week 1 will see Georgia opening its title defense with one of the marquee games on the college football slate. The No. 11 Oregon Ducks will represent a strong challenge for the Bulldogs. Oregon is led by first-year head coach Dan Lanning, who spent the last four seasons on Kirby Smart’s staff. The Ducks also have a new starting quarterback — former Auburn signal-caller Bo Nix. Nix has faced the Bulldogs three times in his career and has lost each match up. Georgia and Oregon’s football teams have only ever faced each other once in a 1977 game where the Bulldogs won 27-16.
Samford Sept. 10
In Georgia’s first non-exhibition game at Sanford Stadium since winning the national championship, the Samford Bulldogs will be the opponent. Samford finished 4-7 last season and notably put up 52 points on the road against SEC opponent Florida last November.
South Carolina Sept. 17
Conference play opens with a noon game between Georgia and the Gamecocks. South Carolina stands to look different in this season’s match up, as Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler is expected to start at quarterback for the Gamecocks. Former Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer is entering his second year as South Carolina’s head coach with plenty of optimism, and this game could be a tougher one for the Bulldogs than it has been in the last two seasons. In 2021, Georgia defeated South Carolina 40-13 in Athens.
Kent State Sept. 24
For the first time since 1998, Georgia is set to face Kent State. In their first and only meeting, the Bulldogs defeated the Golden Eagles 56-3. Last season, Kent State finished 7-7 and lost to Wyoming 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Missouri Oct. 1
Georgia will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs are 10-1 all time against Missouri, with the lone loss coming in 2013. On Aug. 9, Tigers sophomore Brady Cook was named the starting quarterback by head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The team is also stacked with freshman wide receiver Luther Burden, who is the highest-ranked recruit to choose the Tigers since 2015.
Auburn Oct. 8
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be renewed for the 127th time in 2022. The Bulldogs have won the last five match ups with the Tigers. Last season, Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 on the road behind 272 total yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Tigers’ quarterback battle has been a hot topic this offseason, with junior T.J. Finley and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada both vying for the starting spot.
Vanderbilt Oct. 15
Vanderbilt will come to Sanford Stadium in Week 7 for a match up against Georgia. The Bulldogs have won four consecutive games against the Commodores, including a 62-0 last September. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is entering his second season, presumably hoping to recover from a poor 2-10 finish in 2021. Junior quarterback and Georgia native Mike Wright will be a threat with his strong arm and quick legs — entering the 2022 season, he has a strong grip on the starting job.
Florida Oct. 29
The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will return at its usual neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida. New Gators head coach Billy Napier will have his first shot at knocking off the rival Bulldogs. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to take a big step forward as Florida’s starter this season. The Gators are looking to bounce back from a sub par 2021 season that ended with a 7-7 record and a 29-17 loss to Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 5-2 against Florida, having lost in 2016 and 2020. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 34-7 last season.
Tennessee Nov. 5
The annual Georgia-Tennessee game will take place at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently on a five-game win streak and lead the Volunteers 26-23-2 in the all-time series. Tennessee is looking to build off a promising 2021 campaign that saw Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker pass for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns. Returning to Tennessee are also top wide receiver Cedric Tillman and lead rusher Jabari Small, so the offense should remain explosive and effective. Defensively, safeties Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough and linebackers Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley carry an experienced group. Last season, Georgia beat Tennessee 41-17 on the road.
Mississippi State Nov. 12
In Starkville, Mississippi, Georgia will match up with fellow Bulldogs from Mississippi State. Georgia’s Bulldogs have come out on top the last three times these teams have met, including a 31-24 win in Starkville during the 2020 season. Georgia leads the all-time series 19-6. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is known for his air raid offensive attack that heavily features the passing game out of shotgun formations with four receivers on the field. Junior Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers put up big numbers last season, passing for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. Mississippi State finished 7-6 overall in the 2021 season and lost 34-7 against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.
Kentucky Nov. 19
Next up, the Bulldogs will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Wildcats in a match up of the top two SEC East teams in 2021. Kentucky is expected to once again be a contender for the division, as head coach Mark Stoops steers another talented roster into the 2022 season. Quarterback Will Levis is returning for his second season at Kentucky, following a 2021 output of 2,826 passing yards with 24 touchdowns through the air and nine touchdowns on the ground. Running back Chris Rodriguez is one of the nation’s best at his position, but his situation is somewhat murky due to possible discipline stemming from a DUI arrest in May. Defensively, graduate linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square are leading the way for a hard-nosed unit.
Georgia Tech Nov. 26
Georgia will close out its regular season slate with the 114th (or 116th according to Georgia Tech) edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” The Bulldogs have won four consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech finished 3-9 last season and is still seeking its first winning season under fourth-year head coach Geoff Collins.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the location of the Florida-Georgia game. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.”