In Georgia’s 37-14 victory over Georgia Tech, the rushing attack led the way for the Bulldog offense.
After having a career day against Kentucky last Saturday, senior running back Kenny McIntosh surpassed his previous record just one week after. He had 162 total yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats, with the majority of it coming on the ground.
In today’s game, McIntosh posted 182 total yards and a score. He had 86 rushing yards and 96 passing yards, leading the Georgia offense in both stats.
Head coach Kirby Smart said McIntosh has been a consistent contributor throughout the season.
“He’s been good all year. When he flips the switch and really starts going and gets rhythm, he’s got great vision, great hands, he’s a weapon,” Smart said. “I hate that he’s been through the year a little banged up.”
Despite dealing with deep thigh bruises in both legs in previous weeks, McIntosh has started to find his groove and received high praise from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
“He ran angry, and even after that fumble in the [Florida] game, he started getting pissed off, and he started running like it,” Bennett said. “He’s a different back when he does that, and we try to let him know during the week, ‘Hey man, they can’t tackle you if you don’t want them to,’ and I think he’s done a really good job out there.”
Junior running back Kendall Milton and senior running back Daijun Edwards also had good performances, both being extremely efficient on their touches. Milton only had four attempts but finished with 56 rushing yards and a score, with his highlight of the game coming on a 44-yard touchdown run. Edwards had eight carries for 57 yards with a long of 18.
All three of the Bulldogs’ running backs finished above seven yards per carry, and McIntosh gave immense credit to the offensive line. The front five were very physical today and created big holes for the backs to run through.
“Real physical, and that’s what we’ve been preaching on all practice, every practice. We need to be physical. Running the ball is what we know will control the game,” McIntosh said when describing how tough Georgia’s offensive line is. “They get down there, stay low, move guys, drive guys and work hard every day throughout the week.”
However, the offense wasn’t perfect in the regular season finale. Bennett struggled at times in Saturday’s game, the second straight down week for Georgia’s passing game.
Bennett completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 135 yards and two touchdowns, but only 28 of those came in the first half.
As Georgia prepares for an SEC championship matchup with LSU and a potential return to the College Football Playoff, the offense will look to find the best of the passing game and the rushing attack.