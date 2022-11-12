With a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, Georgia clinched the SEC East and will represent the division in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs have now won the SEC East in five of Kirby Smart’s seven seasons as head coach. Georgia is 1-3 in its previous four SEC championship appearances with the lone win coming over Auburn in 2017. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019.
LSU will be Georgia’s opponent once again this year. The Tigers clinched the SEC West earlier on Saturday with a win over Arkansas and an Ole Miss loss to Alabama. LSU defeated both Ole Miss and Alabama earlier this season.
Georgia has a road matchup with Kentucky and a home game against Georgia Tech remaining on its regular season schedule. The Bulldogs are looking to finish the regular season undefeated for the second straight year.