The Georgia Bulldogs' matchup on Oct. 8 against the Auburn Tigers was expected to reveal what kind of team the Bulldogs really are. Is it the team that destroyed Oregon and South Carolina or the team that struggled against Kent State and Missouri?
There was wide belief that, with the loss of junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, the defense would definitely get the job done, but not be as dominant.
But even with Georgia missing its best player on defense on top of losing eight to the draft earlier this year, this weekend's game proved that the Bulldog defense is still a strong unit.
While the offense had a slow start early on but ended up scoring six touchdowns against the Tigers, the defense held up for a majority of the contest, limiting Auburn to just 10 points.
Auburn’s star running back Tank Bigsby amassed 147 yards and two touchdowns in the teams 42-16 season-opener win against Mercer. But ever since that night, he hasn’t been as effective, and was limited again by the Georgia defense—totaling only 19 yards on 10 carries.
Without sophomore inside linebacker Smael Mondon and junior linebacker Trezmen Marshall, sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was at the forefront of the defense, honing in five total tackles. According to Dumas-Johnson, Georgia's defense didn’t provide any openings for Bigsby to exploit.
“Auburn, they emphasized it themselves. They gave it up,” Dumas-Johnson said. “They wanted to run the ball, see what we can do upfront. And I feel like we just set the line of scrimmage the whole game. So [there] was no choice or no opportunity for [Tank Bigsby] to get what he wanted to do.”
Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard started in his first game since his one-game suspension after he was arrested on Sep. 25 and charged with several misdemeanors. The Milledgeville, Georgia native started in all four games prior to his suspension and recorded seven total tackles and one pass breakup. In the game against Auburn, Bullard accrued three total tackles.
Freshman quarterback Robby Ashford had some strong moments in his first SEC game against LSU last weekend when he threw for 337 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore defensive back Kelee Ringo emphasized Ashfords ability to run and how the team was able to stop that.
“He's a great player,” Ringo said. “He's caused a lot of havoc all throughout the SEC with his legs and also throwing the ball. Just being able to try to limit him to the best thing that he's good at, that was our goal for today.”
Ashford has been sacked eight times this season so far, but wasn’t sacked in the game against Georgia as he was quick to get out of the pocket when pressured. Ashford normally performs well outside the pocket, but Georgia’s defense forced him to throw the ball away on multiple occasions throughout the game.
Even without a sack, Georgia’s defense hounded Ashford and didn’t give him many easy throws, forcing him to attempt to throw on the run.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he was proud of his team but still believes that there's work to do and things to be improved on as the team moves forward into the tougher stretch of their schedule.
“This team has proven that it’s resilient and tough,” Smart said. “But we have a lot of things that we can clean up. We didn’t play as well as we could have but I want to say I’m very proud of the way our team went after it.”
Georgia will look to build on this performance and improve next Saturday when it welcomes Vanderbilt to Sanford Stadium at 3:30 p.m.