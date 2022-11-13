Heading into the 2022 season, there were questions about Georgia’s ability to replace the talent lost from the 2021 defense to the NFL. To this point in the season, the defense has risen to the challenge, playing to a similar standard as last year’s team. The result has been another dominant defense.
Georgia’s recent 45-19 victory over Mississippi State furthered that notion.
Through 10 games, the 2022 defense has allowed 11.6 points per game compared to the 10.2 points per game allowed by the 2021 unit.
On Saturday night, the Georgia defense amassed 66 total tackles with linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and defensive back Malaki Starks at the forefront with 8 total tackles each. Behind them was defensive lineman Jalen Carter with seven tackles.
Carter has been used more than simply on third downs and in critical situations in Georgia's last two games, contrary to what head coach Kirby Smart has previously said his role was when he first returned from injury. He recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, and his first sack of the season last Saturday against Tennessee.
Carter added another sack to his record against Mississippi State. His production has improved with every game, so it's been a significant boost for Georgia's defense to get him back.
“That dude is special,” Smart said. “That one play he made, I mean, he beat the guard so fast, he was in the backfield so quick. Their splits are huge. I'd hate to be a guard blocking him on an island like that. They split three yards out, both ways, and it's like, ‘[are] you gonna block 88, man?’. That's some hard stuff. He's made us chance to go where we need to go on defense when he's healthy and he's playing and he's taking the burden off of some of those other guys.”
Although the Bulldogs' defense has looked impressive so far this season, there are questions about the team’s overall health, particularly after the group lost a key outside rusher, Nolan Smith, in the game against Florida two weeks ago.
Injury concerns emerged again on Saturday. Defensive back Javon Bullard got hurt in the third quarter against Mississippi State. He was seen limping off the field and had to be brought into the medical tent after the play, though he later returned to the game.
“He said his knee hurt on the tackle and then he came back in and played after that,” Smart said. “But then, towards the end he told Will [Muschamp] he couldn’t go, so I don't know if it was the knee or if it was something else.”
Bullard’s status will be more clear in the coming days. He finished the game with four tackles.
With their victory over Mississippi State, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta for a matchup against the LSU Tigers, but the team is not concerned about that game at the moment.
According to Smart, the group’s only focus is what's directly after the win in Starkville on Saturday night.
“We didn’t really talk about it in the locker room,” Smart said. “That was not our goal or our intention. It’s not what we came over here to do. We came over here to beat Mississippi State, and we’re going to go try to beat Kentucky next week. Those are things that come because of it, and we acknowledge that, but it’s one step at a time.”