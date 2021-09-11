Georgia’s defense has played nearly perfect football through its first two games of the season. In 120 game minutes, they have allowed only three points, zero touchdowns, 354 yards of offense, and have forced six turnovers.
For most elite programs, holding an opponent under 300 yards of offense is a sign of success. Georgia has held its two opponents well under that mark for two consecutive weeks, and show no signs of slowing down.
“It’s just a standard that we set for each other at Georgia, period,” said linebacker Channing Tindall. “It doesn’t matter who we play, it doesn’t matter what week we’re in. We’re trying to get that goose egg every time and just dominate.”
Following Saturday’s performance, which again saw no offensive points scored by the opposition, the Bulldogs have cemented their standing among the best defensive units in the country.
UAB managed 174 yards against Georgia and accumulated 11 total first downs. All three phases of the Georgia defense contributed, led by the defensive line and its anchors Jordan Davis and Travon Walker. Davis finished the day with three tackles, one for a loss, and Walker tallied four tackles of his own.
The Bulldog front as a whole gave up 127 rushing yards on 36 attempts, and added three sacks at the hands of Tindall, Adam Anderson and Nazir Stackhouse. But it’s each tier of the Georgia defense that have gelled to create an objectively intimidating group.
“It’s very encouraging, especially when you set the bar that high,” Walker said of his group’s early season performance. “We just have to keep improving as a defense and as a team, and show that we can do the same thing week in and week out.”
The defense as a whole has yet to allow a touchdown this season, a trend that Walker and the rest of his teammates hope to extend into SEC play. Although UAB may not possess the same depth as Clemson, the Bulldogs pride themselves on a consistent level of effort.
“It’s really just how the defense has bonded,” Walker said. “We are playing to the standard that we set at the beginning of the season, and it’s still on the defense to continue to get better.”
Georgia’s linebackers, led by Tindall and Nakobe Dean stymied the Blazer running attack. Tindall finished the game with seven total tackles, the highest mark on the team. Redshirt sophomore Trezmen Marshall had four total tackles, and freshman Nyland Green had two.
The secondary, arguably the soundest element of Georgia’s defense on the day, posted three interceptions. Despite giving time to players with limited big game experience, the backfield has assumed an integral role within the team, and have progressed as a unit.
Lewis Cine snagged his first interception of the season, and both Kelee Ringo and Jamon Dumas-Johnson grabbed their first interceptions of their collegiate careers. Collectively, the defensive backs limited UAB to just 47 passing yards on 17 attempts, far from Clemson’s 178 passing yards a week ago.
Saturday’s exploits earned the Bulldogs a significant lead and opened the door for younger players to see some action, who maintained the starters stingy mentality. The Georgia defense was just as explosive as the offense on Saturday.
“It says a lot about our depth,” Walker said. “I know a lot of people are hard on Coach [Smart] because we have a lot of good players that can come in and play at any time, so when their name is called it’s their time to step up.”