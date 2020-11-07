Georgia’s defense was uncharacteristically porous in its 44-28 loss to No. 8 Florida. The Bulldogs could not contain the Florida passing game, ceding a career day to quarterback Kyle Trask, and allowing his streak of four games with at least four passing touchdowns to continue.
The Bulldogs were routinely beaten over the top by Florida’s receivers. All four of Florida’s passing touchdowns came on plays of at least 14 yards, the longest of which came on a 25-yard completion to tight end Kyle Pitts.
Georgia allowed an average of 16.2 points per game over its first five games, but that number will certainly go up after the 44 points surrendered to Florida.
The Gators racked up over 500 yards of total offense, a mark only Alabama reached against the Georgia defense this season. Florida finished with 571 total yards in the game, eclipsing Alabama’s 564.
Trask threw for a career high 474 yards in the game, going 30 of 43 with four touchdowns and one interception.
Trask’s 474 yards is the most for any Gator quarterback in the history of the Florida-Georgia rivalry.
Florida slashed the back end of Georgia’s defense throughout the night. The Gators completed five passes of over 30 yards, with one being a 50-yard throw to freshman receiver Nay’Quan Wright.
Florida also had five players average over 20 yards per reception against the Bulldogs defense, something Georgia has not been accustomed to. Prior to this game, it held opponents’ to 220.6 yards per game through the air.
Injuries took a substantial toll on the Bulldog defense. Georgia was already without senior safety Richard LeCounte because of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident after the win over Kentucky.
The Bulldogs’ other starting safety, Lewis Cine, was ejected after being called for targeting on a hit on Pitts. Both Cine and Pitts were shaken up on the play, and Pitts was also unable to return. Georgia also had Major Burns and Tyrique Stevenson go down, with Stevenson eventually returning to the game.
