ATLANTA — Eric Stokes believed Georgia’s defense assumed full control in its 52-7 win over Georgia Tech.
“If they don’t score, it’s really kind of hard [for them] to win,” the starting cornerback said.
The Yellow Jackets scored on Saturday — but just once. Had Dominick Blaylock held onto a punt that slipped into the hands of Georgia Tech’s Tyler Cooksey on Georgia’s 17-yard line, the Bulldogs could’ve recorded their fourth shutout of the season. Georgia Tech scored its only touchdown off the ensuing four-play, 17-yard drive.
In the final regular season game of 2019, Georgia’s defense pieced together one of its most complete performances of the year. On Saturday, the group held Georgia Tech to:
- 139 offensive yards, the lowest total Georgia has allowed all season
- 3-of-17 on third down, converting just 17.6% of its tries
- 12 total 3-and-outs on 18 drives
- 7 first downs
- 40 passing yards on 5 completions
Georgia is one of only two Football Bowl Subdivision teams that didn’t allow more than 21 points in a game this season. The other team? No. 3 Clemson.
“I thought that our defensive guys played super hard,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They’ve got passion, energy, juice.”
Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin punted 13 times, setting a school record for most punts in a single game. The Bulldogs kept the Yellow Jackets from getting a first down on their first six drives, and the defense was made aware of its early dominance.
“We notice it,” Stokes said. “But after that, we just try to keep it rolling. We try not to let a team breathe. That’s our whole motto.”
Georgia’s defensive explosion radiates across the team. Quarterback Jake Fromm views his counterpart’s dominance as both a confidence builder and added pressure.
“You want to play on the level they are,” Fromm said. “For us, it’s ‘Hey, how can we play to the level they are and go out and score on every drive?’”
But inside linebacker Monty Rice sees room for improvement before the Bulldogs meet LSU in the SEC championship next week. He wants to see more pressure on the quarterback and better control of the opponent’s rush game.
And Smart doesn’t underestimate the Tigers one bit. As of Nov. 24, LSU boasts the SEC’s top scoring offense, total offense and pass offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy and averages 364.9 yards per game entering Saturday, leading the conference.
“Obviously, we’ve got an unbelievable challenge in front of us this week,” Smart said. “It will be a whole lot different than the team we just played. I can promise you that.”
