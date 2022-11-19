While it wasn’t pretty, the Bulldogs took down Kentucky 16-6 on Saturday night. Poor weather conditions led to Georgia heavily utilizing its rushing attack against the Wildcats.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and a trio of Georgia running backs combined for 245 rushing yards, which is more than any other game this year besides their matchups against Kent State and Florida. They had more than double the amount of rushing attempts [46] than they had pass attempts [19] in Saturday’s game.
“All the backs made great cuts,” Bennett said. “The offensive line was covering people up. The receivers were blocking well and we needed that today because of the weather and I think they answered that call.”
On the team’s lone touchdown drive of this game, Georgia only had one pass attempt and was extremely physical up front. The offensive line placed an emphasis on controlling the line of scrimmage and taking the game into its hands.
“As an offensive line, we always want to run the ball, so whenever coach tells us we're going to put it on yall’s back this drive, we love it,” junior offensive lineman Warren McClendon said. “We just came out, and we just tried to push the ball and just keep it moving.”
Despite Georgia racking up multiple explosive runs, the team struggled in short yardage situations. Milton was stuffed on his fourth-and-goal carry from the 1-yard line, which later led to a 99-yard scoring drive from Kentucky. They were also stopped on a few third-and-short carries, forcing multiple punts in the second half.
McIntosh led the Bulldogs with 19 attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown, his score being the only touchdown of the day for the Bulldogs. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry, and it was the first time he crossed 100 rushing yards in his career.
“It was real big,” McIntosh said when discussing the opening second half drive. “We had been driving the ball the whole field, but we knew we needed to score that drive, and we wanted to come out strong and get the ball rolling again on the ground.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was very pleased with McIntosh’s performance as well as the production from the offensive line.
“Kenny ran the ball really well tonight; physical, tucked the ball,” Smart said. “I thought the offensive line was really physical. Did a good job in the run game to be able to get the ball out of the backfield a couple times and for him to hit 143, that’s awesome for him.”