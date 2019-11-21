Kellen Mond is about to join elite company.
If the Texas A&M quarterback throws for 83 more yards this season, he will be the second-ever Aggie quarterback to have more than 7,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career. The first? 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick Johnny Manziel. So, there is no doubt Georgia will have its hands full when Mond leads Texas A&M into Athens on Saturday.
“He is probably improved as much as a player from high school to now as any quarterback I’ve ever seen,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “This kid has a tremendous arm talent. We know the athlete he is.”
Mond brings the most experience at quarterback Georgia has faced all season. He has a 21-10 record, and he is versatile. Mond has rushed and passed for a touchdown in the same game 14 times, more than any active SEC quarterback. When Mond gets out into free space, he can be elusive.
“We have to keep him contained in the pocket,” defensive lineman David Marshall said.
Mond averages 243.5 passing yards per game and is relatively equal with his passing distribution. That isn’t what most concerns Smart, though. Mond can run well and already has seven rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a really good passer … but is extremely athletic,” Smart said. “And when I say athletic, I don’t mean, oh, he’s going to scramble for a first down. When he takes off running, he continues running. And there’s guys out there that just can’t catch him.”
Mond won’t be fazed by the pomp and circumstance of Sanford Stadium either. He’s an experienced junior, and big-time atmospheres are the norm. By the end of the regular season, Mond will have played games against LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Auburn – three of which were on the road.
Georgia’s defense relishes the chance to shut Mond down. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari already has a team-best 4.5 sacks. After the Auburn game on Nov. 16, Ojulari said he’ll block out any outside noise.
He knows Mond will pose a challenge and is the toughest quarterback on Georgia’s home schedule. But he also knows that between the lines it will be no frills — just football.
“We just go week-by-week and we’ll get there,” Ojulari said. “It’ll work out.”
