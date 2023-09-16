Georgia’s defensive line had plenty of expectations coming into today’s game.
That unit has been regarded as one of the best in the country for the past two years. They produced a ton of pressure against both UT Martin and Ball State this season alone, and with Spencer Rattler being sacked nine times two weeks ago against North Carolina, Georgia’s group of defensive linemen were expected to dominate.
Dominate they did not.
Georgia’s defense did not embody any of that hype early on. The unit generated little pressure on Rattler in the first half, losing the battle to South Carolina’s outmatched offensive line.
Enter sophomore Mykel Williams. Williams netted a sack early on in the third quarter — after Georgia only got one from Nazir Stackhouse in the first half — and continued to be a menace throughout the second half.
Williams consistently attacked the offensive line, even taking two blocks on and pushing his way through. Even through the chip blocks and the double teams.
“[Williams is a] really good pass rusher,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s our most dynamic rusher. Felt like he was back there a lot for us. He’s gonna have to be effective for us in order to get pressure.”
On Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s sack in the third quarter, the defensive line completely overwhelmed South Carolina, which set up an opportunity for Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr. to get into the backfield. The unit as a whole managed to hold South Carolina scoreless in the second half.
The defense, after allowing the Gamecocks’ offense to go 16 for 18 and throw for 152 yards and a touchdown in the first half, limited the unit to 6 for 24 and only 104 yards for the remainder of the game.
Rattler entered the game with 83% completion rating, but completed only 52% of his passes against Georgia. Rattler also hadn’t thrown a single interception this season, but has now thrown two — to Dan Jackson and Tykee Smith, respectively.
“Definitely credit to the defensive line,” Smith said. “Rushing and coverage works together, so when they get pressure on the quarterback, it basically lets us do what we want to do on the back end. So with them doing that, it made covering on the back end easier.”
But Georgia’s slow start is certainly a cause for concern going forward. Georgia will face teams with better offensive lines down the road if the team wishes to make another national championship run. Ultimately, as Smart said, it comes down to a better gameplan to get the defense off the field sooner rather than later.
“Better plan, better execution. You gotta break things down,” Smart said. “We had one less possession because they got the ball first. That first possession was really long. I wish I had the answer. I’m not smart enough to have the answer.”
While Smart continues his search, one thing is clear — the group can’t rely purely on Williams to find pressure. Georgia’s outside linebackers will need to provide pressure of their own. Players like Chaz Chambliss didn’t see the field often today and haven’t been extremely effective when he is on the field. Meanwhile, Marvin Jones Jr. looked impressive against Ball State last week with a 9-yard tackle for a loss, but didn’t see the field at all today due to an undisclosed illness.
Defensive linemen like Warren Brinson and even freshman Jordan Hall managed to throw off Rattler’s rhythm and timing against South Carolina, but the group will have to be even more disruptive to remain at the top of college football. If they can though, their impact on the entire team could continue to be tremendous.
“Anytime I get the chance to play the back end behind that defensive line, I’m thankful,” Jackson said.