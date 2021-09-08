After Georgia’s first game of the season, it will adapt to practicing for a new team in reigning Conference USA champions University of Alabama at Birmingham. Head coach Kirby Smart and players met with the media on Tuesday night to discuss the season’s potential.
Post-Clemson thoughts
Georgia players and coaches alike felt that the team had ample success in Saturday’s game, but that there is always room to improve for the next. Linebacker Nolan Smith said the focus in practice this week is building on mistakes.
“As we say every day, we set the standard,” Smith said. “[The team] usually focuses on the things we do wrong and the things we can do better at so other teams don’t take those problems you have and copycat.”
Georgia’s defense stole the show on Saturday, holding No. 6 Clemson to only a single field goal and sacking quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei a total of seven times.
Smith contributed one of those seven sacks. He said his excitement on the play was high, but he wants to see his teammates succeed just the same.
“I just wanted to do it for my brothers,” Smith said. “I was more happy for Nakobe [Dean’s sack] because we put in a lot of stuff to do those pressures right. When they hit, it's really exciting that everyone did their job.”
On one of the first plays of the game, redshirt freshman guard Tate Ratledge went down with a foot injury that will end his season. Head coach Kirby Smart said that the injury will shift Georgia’s depth chart on the offensive line.
“We want the best five to play for sure. It's a depth concern. We have to have enough guards, we have to have enough centers,” Smart said.
Looking forward
Georgia had its highly-anticipated season opener in a top-five matchup against Clemson on Saturday, but immediately after the team switched gears to its next game only a few days out.
Linebacker Channing Tindall said that he thinks the team played well, but could always do better.
“We made a lot of plays but there were so many more plays we could've made out there,” Tindall said. “Getting at the ball on the defensive side of the ball, composure and attention to detail. Next week, we’re going to focus on that.”
While veteran players like Tindall were obvious standouts in Saturday’s game, he is confident that there is plenty more talent within the linebacker room.
“[All of the linebackers] are athletic,” Tindall said. “We compete every single day. Everybody makes at least one or two plays everyday at practice. It's very competitive. By the end of the season, [Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker] aren’t the only three names you’ll be hearing.”
In looking to its next game, Georgia focuses on UAB’s defense that Smart said does “a tremendous job mixing up coverages.” The Bulldogs will need to focus on a strong and experienced defense that will challenge Georgia’s new offense.
Excitement for new names
Georgia sees a number of new faces join the team for the 2021 season who already contributed to a win on the team’s record.
“All of [the young guys] are working hard, even the ones on scout team,” Smith said. “They put in their work every day just like we put in our work.”
Tight end Brock Bowers, a true freshman from Napa, California, stood out as a key contributor to the receiving game. He had six catches for a team-high 43 yards.
After tight end Darnell Washington was forced to sit due to a foot injury in fall practice, Bowers moved up Georgia’s receiving depth. Both Smith and Tindall praised his athleticism and commitment.
Tindall said that over the summer in one of Bowers’ first practices with the Bulldogs, the team lined up to race in 40-yard dashes, and the freshman flew past the rest of his competitors.
“Brock is one of the most athletic kids I have ever seen at tight end that has come here so far,” Tindall said. “Brock is going to be a force to be reckoned with too. I think he showed that last Saturday.”