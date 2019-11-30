ATLANTA — Tyler Simmons knew what Dominick Blaylock was going through during the second quarter of Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Blaylock’s muffed punt allowed the Yellow Jackets to take over on Georgia's 17-yard line and score their only touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 52-7 win at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Simmons used to be Georgia’s punt returner until he had his own muffed punt against Notre Dame on Sept. 21. The mistake set the Fighting Irish up on the Bulldogs’ 8-yard line. Four plays later, Notre Dame scored a touchdown to take the lead early in the second quarter.
Blaylock’s fumble didn’t sway the result against the Yellow Jackets, but Simmons said that might not stop the hate.
“There’s going to be a lot of outside talk,” Simmons told Blaylock. “You might have some people coming into your DMs and commenting on your pictures, but you can’t pay them no mind.”
The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times and failed to recover a Georgia Tech onside kick. Running back D’Andre Swift accounted for Georgia’s other two turnovers.
One of Swift’s fumbles came in the red zone after he took a direct snap in the wildcat formation. It didn't doom the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech kicker Brenton King missed a 27-yard field goal attempt on the ensuing possession.
The defensive stop is the reason why Georgia doesn’t obsessively fret about missed opportunities, head coach Kirby Smart said.
“A guy fumbled. That’s tough,” Smart said. “They had an onside kick that we should have recovered and didn’t. You have to deal with adversity. … There’s no panic on this team.”
But turnovers still matter — especially in bigger games. It’s no secret the Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry. They will face LSU a few miles down the road from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7 for the 2019 SEC Championship Game and a shot at the College Football Playoff.
“You saw what [turnovers] did in the first half,” tight end Charlie Woerner said. “They can really mess you up. Turnovers are huge for the other team. … Especially when you fumble in the red zone, it really hurts.”
Blaylock’s muffed punt, one of Swift’s fumbles and the failed onside kick recovery happened in the first half. The players took the situation into their own hands in the locker room, Smart said.
“When players challenge players, there’s no price tag on that,” Smart said. “It’s not about who, it’s not about what was said, it’s not about any of that. It’s just real. I don’t have to do it. They do it. And that’s when you have your culture right.”
Everything opened up for Blaylock and the Bulldogs after halftime. Blaylock returned a punt for 32 yards and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm. The freshman from Marietta finished with 29 receiving yards and 45 yards on punt returns.
Simmons said he enjoys seeing his successor succeed.
“When you have a young guy like that making plays, you can’t be anything but proud.”
