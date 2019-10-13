No. 3 Georgia lost to South Carolina 20-17 on Saturday in Sanford Stadium, partly due to Jake Fromm's lackluster performance. Here are the details from Jake Fromm's first turnover of the year:
The score
The Bulldogs and Gamecocks were tied at 10 with a little over a minute left before halftime. South Carolina's Parker White had just made a 49-yard field goal to tie it up.
The situation
At this point, Georgia fans had no reason to believe the Bulldogs were going to actually lose the game. Just last week on Oct. 5, Georgia trailed 14-10 early in the second quarter before it came back and won by 29 at Neyland Stadium. On Saturday, Georgia didn't look good. But things were finally looking up. The Bulldogs had a second-and-4 from its 53-yard line.
The play
Fromm lined up in the shotgun with running back D'Andre Swift to his right. The Bulldogs had four pass catchers lined up, two to the right and two to the left. Before the snap, South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw was lined up across from right guard Cade Mays. At the snap, Kinlaw switched spots and rushed against right tackle Isaiah Wilson and successfully pressured Fromm. Swift was no longer in the backfield to help with blocking. Fromm quickly heaved the ball to the right sideline, where Israel Mukuamu jumped the pass and returned it for a touchdown.
The quote
“[There was] a really big guy in my face, I tried to throw it out of bounds. I knew that George was in the area and I was trying to get it over his head,” Fromm said about the pick six. “I don’t know what happened, I was on the ground after that.”
