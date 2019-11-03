Every Sunday after a Georgia football game, The Red & Black will examine a key play from Saturday’s game. This week, we take a look at Lawrence Cager's 52-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs' 24-17 win over Florida.

The score

Georgia was leading Florida 16-10 with 10:11 remaining in the game.

The situation

The Bulldogs had just converted another third down on a 3-yard run from D'Andre Swift. At the time, Georgia was 11-for-16 on third down, while Florida was 0-for-6. Quarterback Jake Fromm lined up under center at Georgia's 48-yard line with a 6-point lead.

The play

Demetris Robertson was in motion at the time of the snap, leaving Lawrence Cager as the only receiver near the Georgia sideline. Fromm faked a handoff to Brian Herrien before finding Cager for a long completion. Despite running a simple fly route, Cager had no one around him — the closest Gator was more than 5 yards behind Georgia's leading receiver on the day. He easily scampered into the end zone for a 52-yard score. Fromm then connected with Cager again for a 2-point conversion.

The quote

"It was a great play call by coach [James] Coley," Cager said after the game. "We've been practicing it all week. New play. [We] thought we could get them on it. They play a lot of man coverage ... I just know I was open."