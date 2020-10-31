Following No. 5 Georgia’s 14-3 victory over Kentucky in its fifth game of the season, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett only threw seven passes in the first half, completing four for 74 yards and one interception. He threw another interception in the second half on a miscommunication with freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Georgia did not rely on Bennett much during the game because of a sizable rushing output. Bennett did contribute in the rushing game, with three attempts for 9 yards including his touchdown run on Georgia’s first drive of the game. He did convert on third downs, as usual, but was unspectacular throughout most of the game. Bennett finished the game 9 of 13 passing for 131 yards and two interceptions. — Griffin Callaghan
Grade: C (Last game vs. Alabama: D)
Running backs
After a lackluster running game against Alabama, Georgia revived its ground and pound rushing attack on Saturday. The Bulldogs went 86 yards on 12 rushing plays on the first drive of the game and capped the rush-only drive with a 2-yard touchdown scamper from Bennett. With the passing game not up to par, Georgia relied on its trio of running backs to move the chains. Zamir White, Kendall Milton and James Cook combined for 206 yards on 40 rushes. White especially found much-needed success against the Wildcats after his inefficient outing against Alabama. The redshirt sophomore recorded a career-high 136 yards on 26 rushes and added a crucial touchdown early in the second half. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A (Last game vs. Alabama: B-)
Receivers
For the second straight game, Georgia’s leading receiver wasn’t actually a wide receiver. It was junior running back James Cook, who finished with four receptions for 62 yards. Sophomore receiver George Pickens didn’t travel with the team to Lexington, leaving the Bulldogs with Kearis Jackson as their lone receiver with double-digit receptions on the season. The group didn’t appear to be a part of Georgia’s game plan other than to block on the outside for its running backs, as it finished with a total of five receptions for 69 yards. — Austin Roper
Grade: C- (Last game vs. Alabama: B-)
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line imposed its will all game long against the Kentucky defensive front. The Bulldog blockers played penalty-free football, aside from a lone holding penalty on receiver Trey Blount. Georgia’s line sprung White for a 22-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, pushing the Bulldog lead to 14-3. The line did not allow a sack by Kentucky and held the Wildcat defense to only one tackle-for-loss. Georgia finished the game averaging 5 yards per carry, mostly because of a dominant showing from its front five. — Griffin Callaghan
Grade: A (Last game vs. Alabama: C)
Front seven
With Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood making his first career start Saturday, it wasn’t likely the Wildcats would attack Georgia’s defense through the air, and they didn’t. Georgia struggled early in the first half to stop Kentucky’s rush until linebacker Monty Rice entered the game during the second quarter. Mid-game injuries from inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive linemen Julian Rochester and Jordan Davis certainly didn’t help. Georgia’s front seven still held Kentucky to just 3.9 yards per rush, also adding four sacks on the afternoon. Depth is a large part of Georgia’s defense, and it was put to the test against the Wildcats. — Austin Roper
Grade: B (Last game vs. Alabama: C-)
Secondary
Kentucky isn’t known for its aerial threat and that was definitely the case on Saturday. With Gatewood making his debut under center for the Wildcats, Georgia’s secondary wasn’t asked to do much. Gatewood completed 14 of his 24 passes but for only 86 yards. Still, Georgia’s defensive backs weren’t left twiddling their thumbs. When Kentucky running backs got into second and third levels of the defense or when Georgia packed it in the box, the secondary held its own. Richard LeCounte was one of Georgia’s leading tacklers with 13 on the day and Lewis Cine chipped in with 4 tackles before leaving the game with an ankle injury. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A- (Last game vs. Alabama: D)
Special teams
It was a quiet game on the special teams front for Georgia. Kicker Jack Podlesny went 2-for-2 on point-after attempts but had a career-long 53-yard field goal attempt blocked before the halftime break. The snap was flawed, leading to a bad hold by punter Jake Camarda and low exit velocity, resulting in the blocked attempt. Camarda punted twice for 95 yards, an average of 47.5 yards and a long of 54. — Griffin Callaghan
Grade: B- (Last game vs Alabama: C+)
