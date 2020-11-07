Following No. 5 Georgia’s 44-28 loss to No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett appeared strong at first, as he converted a first down on his first run and completed a 32-yard pass for Georgia’s second touchdown to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Bennett headed to the tunnel moments after a late hit with 7:17 left in the first quarter, allowing D’Wan Mathis to enter for a few snaps. Quarterback switching became a common occurrence as Bennett ran back out to take over after shaking off the hit. The switches weren’t successful, however, as Georgia trailed 341 to 75 passing yards before the half. Incomplete passes and overthrown balls became the main theme of Bennett’s game, and he threw an interception with 10:21 left in the 3rd quarter that caused Mathis to come back in for the rest of the game. The trend didn’t change with Mathis under center. Although Mathis connected with Kearis Jackson for a 25-yard touchdown, most long passes fell far ahead of receivers or ended in interceptions. Quarterback play spelled disaster for the Bulldogs. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: F (Last week vs. Kentucky: C)
Running backs
Zamir White started off the game strong. On a first-and-10 from Georgia’s own 25-yard line, White he rushed for a 75-yard touchdown for the first play of the game. James Cook and Jermaine Burton also executed, and the Bulldogs led Florida with 92 to 70 rushing yards before the half. Georgia’s running game didn’t have the same effect as it did against Kentucky, however, as it made more attempts through the air. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: B (Last week vs. Kentucky: A)
Receivers
The receiving corps struggled to stay on the same page as either Bennett or Mathis throughout the game, which led to inconsistency across the group. Jackson and Cook were the only Bulldogs with more than one reception, as both finished with three receptions for a combined 65 yards. Still, dropped balls, poorly run routes and 17 missed targets had the Bulldogs leaving Jacksonville, Florida, with 112 yards on nine receptions. Already without George Pickens, who didn’t travel due to injury, Georgia also lost Rosemy-Jacksaint with a leg injury after he caught the day’s longest pass (32 yards) for a touchdown in the first quarter. — Augusta Stone
Grade: D+ (Last week vs. Kentucky: C-)
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line was arguably its brightest spot on its troubled offense, but it still wasn’t enough to aid the offense well. The Bulldogs struggled to keep up any offensive productivity, and the line started to break down late. The O-line allowed Florida defenders two sacks, two tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. — Augusta Stone
Grade: B- (Last week vs. Kentucky: A)
Front seven
Georgia traveled without a number of mainstays in its front seven, and the Florida offensive line was able to capitalize on Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester’s absences. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had his way against Georgia’s front seven, going 30 of 43 with 474 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Florida gained 571 yards of total offense — against Georgia’s 277 — against a defense riddled with injuries. — Augusta Stone
Grade: C (Last week vs. Kentucky: B)
Secondary
Without safety Richard LeCounte, Georgia’s secondary was already in danger of being exposed by Trask and Florida’s explosive offense. The Gators moved the ball when and where they wanted on Saturday, with little push back from the injury-ridden Bulldogs. A bit of resistance came early in the second quarter when Eric Stokes picked off Trask and took it to the house to help the Bulldogs retake the lead. Then, starting defensive back Lewis Cine was ejected for targeting after a crushing hit on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts later in the second quarter, hindering Georgia’s defensive momentum. Trask went on to throw for 474 yards and four touchdowns. The defensive backs added insult to injury after a dropped interception by Mark Webb midway through the fourth quarter which would’ve given the Bulldogs a chance to get back in the game. — Andy Walsh
Grade: D+ (Last week vs. Kentucky: A-)
Special teams
Special teams continued to be somewhat reliable. Jackson returned a kick for 56 yards in the first quarter. In addition to returns, Jake Camarda showed up on most of his punts. Camarda posted 52 yards, 47 yards and his longest of the night — 63 yards — with 6:47 left in the second quarter. Right before the half, Camarda’s punt was shanked and reached 23 yards to set up great field position for Florida. The Gators capitalized on the error and stretched their lead to 17 points heading into the locker room. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: C+ (Last week vs Kentucky: B-)
