Following No. 9 Georgia’s 45-16 win over South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore JT Daniels didn’t have another 401-yard, four-touchdown performance like last Saturday against Mississippi State, but he did anything he could’ve to solidify his standing as Georgia’s starter. He added two touchdown passes — one to tight end Tre’ McKitty and the other to wide receiver Arian Smith — for six total through just two games. His first and only interception of the season came with less than 15 seconds remaining in the first half on a pass attempt to Kearis Jackson. After throwing 38 times against Mississippi State in Week 9, Daniels completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 139 yards and an efficiency rating of 164.2. — Austin Roper
Grade: A- (Last week vs. Mississippi State: A)
Running backs
Georgia's ground game against Mississippi State last Saturday stirred unease as it averaged 1.8 yards per carry and was held to eight yards on 23 carries in the 31-24 win. The attack proved to only be on a brief hiatus as the rushing attack fueled the offense against South Carolina. The position group took advantage of the Gamecocks' deficiencies and the rushing effort was unstoppable. James Cook's explosive 44-yard run in the first quarter was followed by his 5-yard touchdown on the same drive. It was the first rushing touchdown by a running back not named Zamir White this season. The ground attack progressed down the field efficiently, posting 208 rushing yards in the first half. Four of the six Georgia touchdowns were on the ground. James Cook finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns, Zamir White with 84 yards and two touchdowns and Kenny McIntosh with 79 yards. Daijun Edwards took over in the final frame and posted 77 yards on 14 carries. Georgia eclipsed its season high rushing yards and finished with 332 total yards on the night. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: A+ (Last week vs. Mississippi State: D)
Receivers
After recording 78 yards and one passing touchdown in the first quarter, Georgia let its run game take over. Its receivers accumulated just 61 more yards on the night and one final score through the air – the first of Smith’s career – to open the fourth quarter. McKitty led with 46 yards off two receptions, including an opening drive bomb for 40 yards. Freshman Jermaine Burton and sophomore George Pickens were co-reception leaders with three catches apiece for a combined 58 yards. A few opportunities slipped past the Bulldogs, including a tipped-pass interception that fell from the hands of Jackson and Burton’s dropped touchdown pass toward the end of the third quarter. Despite the missteps and just four yards from Jackson, the receiving corps’ yardage leader entering the game, Georgia’s receivers posted their most efficient outing of the season. — William Newlin
Grade: A- (Last week vs. Mississippi State: A+)
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line was crucial in the resurgence of the Bulldogs’ running game against the Gamecocks. The front line pushed piles for extra yards and opened up holes for Georgia’s running backs. Besides playing an integral part in the Bulldogs’ best game on the ground of 2020, the offensive line held up well in pass protection. They gave up two sacks and one quarterback hit, but Daniels still had a clean pocket to work with for much of the night. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A (Last week vs. Mississippi State: D)
Front seven
Georgia's front seven is still without notables Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester, but the unit slowly began to return to form and perform better despite a smaller crop of players to choose from. Despite holding South Carolina to 52 rushing yards in the first half, the front seven still appeared vulnerable. They came up with big stops but also missed tackles on the likes of Kevin Harris. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari let Harris slip through his arms and missed a big fourth down stop in the second quarter. Ojulari made up for it, and his sack right before the half seemed to set off a spark for the remainder of the game. The front line finished with 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and one forced fumble on the night. Georgia only allowed 83 rushing yards, nearly half of South Carolina’s season average. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: B+ (Last week vs. Mississippi State: C+)
Secondary
Although South Carolina found success with its pass, Georgia kept explosive throws to a minimum. Quarterback Luke Doty’s 35-yard toss late in the first quarter was his longest, but his average remained high at 10.6 yards per throw by the final buzzer. With South Carolina building some momentum via the connection between Doty and tight end Nick Muse at the end of the third quarter, junior cornerback Tyson Campbell came up with his first interception of the season. South Carolina’s lone turnover in the game, the pick led to the touchdown that put the Bulldogs ahead 45-10. Still, Doty continued to find Muse, who finished with a career-high 131 yards and the Gamecocks’ only passing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. — William Newlin
Grade: B+ (Last week vs. Mississippi State: C-)
Special teams
Aside from one of Jake Camarda’s kickoffs sailing out-of-bounds in the first quarter, Georgia’s special teams continued its solid season of play against the Gamecocks. Camarda punted only once, which is his fewest of the season, for 50 yards. Placekicker Jack Podlesny finished a perfect 6 for 6 in extra-point attempts and added a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter. Kearis Jackson, who doubles as a kick and punt returner, finished with two kick returns for 62 total yards and two punt returns for 55 yards, nearly taking one into the end zone. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter even made an impact on special teams by blocking an extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter. — Austin Roper
Grade: A (Last week vs Mississippi State: B+)