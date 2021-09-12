Georgia defeated UAB 56-7 in the Bulldogs’ first home game of the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
The top storyline for Georgia heading into Saturday was the health of JT Daniels and whether or not he would be available to play. Daniels was sidelined with an oblique injury, causing Stetson Bennett to get the start. Bennett lit up the UAB secondary on only 12 throws, throwing for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Carson Beck also saw the field but was less efficient, completing only 40% of his passes. Beck threw a touchdown in the third quarter, but also gave up an interception to the Blazers late in the fourth quarter who returned it for a touchdown, UAB’s only touchdown of the game.
Grade: A
Running backs
As a unit, the running backs racked up 163 yards on 38 carries. Eight different ball carriers recorded at least one run on the day, with Zamir White leading the team with 34 yards. James Cook scored the only rushing touchdown of the game, after breaking multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. Georgia slightly improved its rushing attack, averaging 4.3 yards per carry compared to its 3.8 yards per carry last week against Clemson. However, the ground game has yet to show itself as a dominant force on offense this season.
Grade: B
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers ran wild against the UAB secondary on Saturday, scoring six of the Bulldogs eight touchdowns. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers shined once again, leading the team in receiving, with 107 yards on three receptions and two touchdowns. Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith each made explosive plays, both recording catches over 60 yards. It seemed anytime Bennett or Beck wanted to throw the ball deep downfield, a receiver was open to make a play, a stark difference from the offensive performance against Clemson last week.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
Coming off a game where the Bulldogs’ offensive line faced one of the fiercest front sevens in the nation against Clemson, UAB did not present nearly as big of a challenge. Despite facing injury questions, the Georgia front five was able to handle the Blazer front seven relatively well, allowing only two tackles for loss and no sacks, but the position group was not dominant. There was rarely any push in the running game causing the Bulldogs to rely heavily on the passing attack. While airing the ball out wasn’t an issue on Saturday, the concerns on the offensive line about not being able to open up holes for ball carriers are beginning to mount.
Grade: B+
Front seven
It’s hard to follow up a seven sack performance against Clemson, but the Georgia front seven tried its best on Saturday. Channing Tindall, Adam Anderson and Nazir Stackhouse all recorded a sack while the rest of the front seven made life difficult for UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III all day long. The first Georgia interception of the day was caused by pressure from the front seven in the midst of Johnston’s throw, causing it to be off target and into the hands of the Bulldogs’ secondary. The Blazers found a small amount of success running the ball, racking up 127 rushing yards as a committee, but were held out of the end zone in another impressive performance from Georgia’s front seven.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had the best game out of any position group on the field. The Bulldogs’ defensive backs only allowed eight total completions for a total of 47 receiving yards. Lewis Cine and Kelee Ringo each racked up an interception, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson gave Georgia its second defensive touchdown in as many weeks as he took an interception to the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Georgia secondary was firing on all cylinders on Saturday and refused to allow an offensive touchdown for the second straight week.
Grade: A+
Special teams
The Bulldogs’ special teams unit wasn’t needed often on Saturday. Jake Camarda only punted the ball three times, but was excellent once again when he was called upon. Camarda averaged 49.7 yards per punt, including a 60-yard punt, with two punts being downed inside the 20 yard line. Jack Podlesny missed a field goal for the second straight week. The junior placekicker converted all eight of his extra point attempts, yet missed a 32-yard attempt in the second half. While Podlesny’s miss didn’t amount to much in the grand scheme of the game, two straight games with a missed field goal is a concerning trend.
Grade: A-