Following No. 4 Georgia football’s loss to No. 2 LSU in the SEC championship game on Saturday, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterback
Jake Fromm struggled on Saturday. On the opening drive, Fromm had a few good passes but was unable to connect with his depleted receiving corps. Fromm threw two interceptions and once again failed to complete 50% of his passes. After going down for a play in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Fromm came back but was unable to guide Georgia’s offense. On Georgia’s biggest stage, Fromm sputtered to the finish. — Myan Patel
Grade: D
Running backs
Georgia couldn’t get anything going offensively, and the running game was no exception. The Bulldogs were held to just 61 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging an abysmal 2.4 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift was banged up with a shoulder injury and only carried the ball twice, but that doesn’t excuse the poor performance. Brian Herrien led the backfield with 24 yards on 8 carries. — Nathan Moore
Grade: D
Receivers
Missing George Pickens and Lawrence Cager hampered the group to start the evening, and it was evident on the opening drive with two drops on what would’ve been first-downs. Unexpectedly losing Dominick Blaylock just over 11 minutes into the game only intensified the concerns, causing the group to finish with five receptions for 68 yards in the first half. Pickens couldn’t hold onto the first pass thrown his way once entering but answered later in the drive with an 18-yard reception on fourth down and the group’s lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Overall, the group left plays to be made and couldn’t do enough against LSU’s stingy secondary. — Austin Roper
Grade: D
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line struggled to make room for many rushing yards and didn’t allow Jake Fromm much time in the pocket. This led to incomplete passes and misread routes. Fromm was sacked three times and was under pressure all night. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: C-
Front seven
There aren’t too many positive takeaways from Georgia’s defensive performance against LSU, but the defensive front was one of the better performers for the Bulldogs defense. The Tigers entered the game averaging just over 170 rushing yards per game, but they were held to 132 against the Bulldogs’ front seven. Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt each recorded a sack, but Georgia was unable to get consistent pressure on Joe Burrow throughout the game. — Nathan Moore
Grade: C
Secondary
LSU’s Joe Burrow picked apart the Bulldogs. Georgia’s highly-touted defense failed its biggest test. Burrow beat safeties Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed deep multiple times throughout the game, including a dazzling 71-yard pass in the third quarter. Burrow rarely felt any pressure in the pocket, which falls on the front seven. But the secondary was not able to keep pace with the elusive group of Tiger receivers. Georgia gave up 349 yards in the air. — Myan Patel
Grade: D
Special teams
Rodrigo Blankenship was looked to for Georgia’s first score in the game. His 52 attempt was no good but followed it up with a 39 yard field goal for three in the second quarter. Jake Camarda had a shaky beginning punt in the first quarter but no returns were allowed on his next. Blankenship failed to connect again in the third quarter from 37 yards out. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: C-
