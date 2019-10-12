Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) runs the ball down the sideline. The Georgia Bulldogs faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. At the end of the half, the Bulldogs trailed the Gamecocks 10-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)