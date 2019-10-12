Following No. 3 Georgia's upset loss against South Carolina on Saturday in Sanford Stadium, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterbacks
Missed throws, dropped passes and poor decisions from quarterback Jake Fromm hindered Georgia’s passing game against South Carolina. He threw his first interception of the season in the second quarter, which resulted in a touchdown for the Gamecocks. In the fourth quarter, Fromm missed a curling Matt Landers and threw his second interception of the game. Later in the quarter, Fromm threw a touchdown to Demetris Robertson to tie the game back up. A drop from wide receiver Tyler Simmons in the first overtime resulted in Fromm’s third interception of the season. Overall, Fromm finished 28-for-51 with 295 yards passing. — Andy Walsh
Grade: D+
Running backs
Where was Brian Herrien? He didn’t play with an injury. And where was Georgia’s usually potent rushing game? It also seemed to sit this one out, despite Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley consistently dialing up run plays early in the game. D’Andre Swift and Zamir White were the Bulldogs’ leading rushers. — Henry Queen
Grade: B-
Receivers
Georgia’s pass catchers were underwhelming against South Carolina. South Carolina’s defense outperformed expectations, but the Bulldogs had a hard time executing when they had opportunities. Early in the game, Eli Wolf dropped an easy pass that would have extended a drive. In the second half, Jake Fromm was constantly scrambling to try and give his receivers time to get open. It didn’t work. — Myan Patel
Grade: C
Offensive line
The Georgia offensive line seemed overwhelmed by the South Carolina pass rush on countless occasions, allowing three sacks on Fromm and multiple pressures as well. To start the fourth quarter, a miscommunication between Fromm and center Trey Hill resulted in a fumble and turnover with the Bulldogs in South Carolina territory. In terms of the run game, it was also an abnormal game for the offensive line. Georgia running backs rushed for 173 yards total and only 4.0 yards per carry. — Andy Walsh
Grade: D
Front seven
Georgia’s defense still hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown this season. So while most of the Bulldogs’ position groups bungled this game, the front seven maintained its robust reputation. The Gamecocks accumulated fewer rushing yards than Georgia’s rushing offense. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith did a good job of pressuring South Carolina’s third string quarterback Dakereon Joyner when he replaced injured Ryan Hilinski in the second half. — Henry Queen
Grade: B
Secondary
Maybe Georgia’s issues in the secondary run deeper than Tyson Cambpell’s absence. Divaad Wilson, in man coverage, was completely turned around on a simple double move by Bryan Williams. Richard LeCounte was too far from the sideline to stop Williams from scurrying to the end zone for a touchdown late in the first quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the game. — Henry Queen
Grade: C
Special teams
Rodrigo Blankenship sank Georgia’s chance of winning with a missed field goal in the second overtime period to give South Carolina the win. Right before the first half ended, he missed his first field goal of the season when the Gamecocks blocked Blankenship’s 53-yard attempt. Jake Camarda had a decent day punting and pinned South Carolina one time in the first half. Georgia’s return game was nonexistent. Dominick Blaylock immediately called for a fair catch on all of the Gamecocks’ punts. — Myan Patel
Grade: C
