Following No. 6 Georgia's 27-0 win over Missouri on Saturday, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.

Quarterback

It’s not much of a comparison, but Jake Fromm significantly outperformed Missouri backup quarterback Taylor Powell, who started in the absence of injured Kelly Bryant. Fromm threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns while Powell had only 84 passing yards and zero touchdowns. Seven of Fromm’s 13 completions were for more than 10 yards. — Henry Queen

Grade: A-

Running backs

Nothing new here. D’Andre Swift led Georgia’s running backs with 83 yards, followed by Brian Herrien, who had 42 yards. The Bulldogs, however, were unable to record a rushing touchdown against the Tigers, which hurts their grade. — Henry Queen

Grade: B-

Receivers

The Georgia wideouts had one of their best games of 2019 against Missouri. Lawrence Cager followed up his career best performance against Florida with a six-catch 93-yard outing. Freshman George Pickens found the end zone twice and racked up 67 yards on five catches. —Nathan Moore

Grade: A-

Offensive line

Georgia’s offensive line was shorthanded against Missouri on Saturday. Guard Justin Shaffer didn’t dress out for the game, and Georgia lost starters Trey Hill and Cade Mays to injuries during the game. The offensive line adjusted accordingly and only gave up one sack and a few pressures. Excluding a 47-yard run from D’Andre Swift to start the second half, the running game was far from established against a tough Missouri defense. Georgia finished with 166 yards on 38 carries. — Andy Walsh

Grade: B

Front seven

Another week, another scintillating performance from Georgia’s front seven. The Bulldogs continued their streak of nine games without allowing a rushing touchdown, and they’re the only team in college football to do so. Missouri managed just 2.1 yards per carry and 50 rushing yards in the game. The Bulldogs added two sacks and held Missouri to 11 first downs and 4-for-14 on third down. — Andy Walsh

Grade: A

Secondary

As a whole, the Georgia defense continues to prove they’re the best in the SEC, and against Missouri, the secondary was no exception. They shutout the Tigers’ offense and held a pair of Missouri’s quarterbacks to 148 passing yards. Safety Richard LeCounte grabbed an interception as well, his second of the season. —Nathan Moore

Grade: A

Special teams

Rodrigo Blankenship tied his career high for most field goals with four. His only miss came on a 43-yard attempt. Bailing out the Bulldogs’ offense has become a Blankenship's habit. Last week against Florida, Georgia’s bespectacled kicker won SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts. — Henry Queen

Grade: A