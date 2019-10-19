Following No. 10 Georgia's win over Kentucky on Saturday in Sanford Stadium, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterback
The Georgia offense doesn’t ask too much of its passing game under normal conditions, but it relied even less on Jake Fromm’s arm against Kentucky. Rainy conditions limited him to just 12 attempts. Fromm set a career low as a starter in passing yards with just 35 yards. The running game carried the day scoring-wise, and Fromm failed to find the end zone with a touchdown pass. It was far from his best performance, but the weather limited his ability to spread the ball around. His performance on Saturday will likely never be replicated, and his final stat line shouldn’t be held against him given how the game went. —Nathan Moore
Grade: C
Running backs
Once again, Georgia’s offensive game plan centered heavily around its running backs. The group was left with the weight of the game on their shoulders, as 42 of Georgia’s 54 plays were rushes. D’Andre Swift found success along the perimeter and carried the ball 21 times for 179 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown run, Georgia’s longest play of the night. Brian Herrien also found the end zone and finished with 60 yards on 13 carries. Whether it was the rainy weather or the fact that Georgia failed to establish any rhythm in the passing game, running backs carried Georgia’s offense against Kentucky. — Augusta Stone
Grade: A
Receivers
George Pickens was Fromm’s go-to receiver against Kentucky. He had four catches for 35 yards in a game that largely ignored the passing game. No other pass catcher had more than three receiving yards. —Henry Queen
Grade: B-
Offensive line
After losing at the line of scrimmage against South Carolina last week, Georgia’s highly-touted offensive line continued to struggle in the first half against Kentucky. Georgia didn’t run a play in Kentucky territory until after halftime, but the O-line finally began to fend off the Wildcats in the second half and allowed Georgia running backs to gain ground and three touchdowns. — Augusta Stone
Grade: B
Front seven
Georgia’s defensive line and linebackers didn’t let many big plays by them. Kentucky had fewer rushing yards than Georgia despite completing just two passes. The Bulldogs held the Wildcats to 1-for-10 on third-down conversions. They also limited Kentucky’s versatile quarterback Lynn Bowden from making big plays. —Henry Queen
Grade: A
Secondary
After a less than stellar showing in a loss against unranked South Carolina, the Georgia secondary responded with a shutout performance at home against the Wildcats. Kentucky wide receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden completed just two passes for 17 yards, and rarely challenged the Georgia secondary, throwing the ball only 15 times. The rainy weather conditions and Bowden’s lack of experience at quarterback definitely helped, but the Bulldogs’ secondary put up one of the best performances in school history.—Nathan Moore
Grade: A+
Special teams
Saturday’s game was a battle of field position. Georgia and Kentucky combined for 10 punts in the first half. The Bulldogs didn’t run a play on Kentucky’s side of the field until 6:31 remained in the third quarter when Wildcats’ punter Max Duffy booted a 15-yard punt. Georgia’s Jake Camarda avoided having a punt like Duffy’s, thus he graded out well. Georgia’s kickoff coverage team, however, allowed Zach Johnson to return the ball 58 yards to give the Wildcats good field position late in the third quarter. Punt return Dominick Blaylock and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had a minimal impact on the game. —Henry Queen
Grade: B+
