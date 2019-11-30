Following No. 4 Georgia football’s win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterback
Jake Fromm struggled to find a rhythm in the pass game throughout the first half. With leading receiver Lawrence Cager out and second leading receiver George Pickens on the bench in the first half, Fromm had to find another target on the field he could trust. It looked to be Tyler Simmons. To start the second half, Fromm threw a touchdown pass to Simmons to go up 24-7 against the Yellowjackets. This was followed by a 41-yard touchdown pass to Pickens in the same quarter. Fromm seemed much more comfortable in the second half. He finished 14-for-29 with 254 passing yards. Stetson Bennett came into the game with one minute left in the third quarter. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: A-
Running backs
The backfield had a largely successful afternoon in what was a more balanced offensive attack from the Bulldogs. D’Andre Swift led the way with 73 yards on 10 carries, but also fumbled twice. Brian Herrien added 46 yards and a touchdown in his final regular season game for Georgia. — Nathan Moore
Grade: A-
Receivers
The wide receiving corps had one of their best performances of the season despite missing Lawrence Cager due to injury. In his place, the entire group stepped up with eight different players recording a catch. Freshman George Pickens made the play of the game with a 41-yard touchdown grab, but was ejected for fighting in the third quarter. — Nathan Moore
Grade: B+
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line had another strong showing in the trenches. Offensive line coach Sam Pittman made rotations along the right side of the line early, which led to a few three-and-outs for the Bulldogs. Ultimately, the line paved the way for over 200 rushing yards. Quarterback Jake Fromm had decent pass protection for most of the game, but still completed just 14 of his 29 attempts. Fromm was also sacked for the ninth time in the season during the second quarter after broken coverage at the line. — Myan Patel
Grade: B+
Front seven
The Bulldog defense continues to prove why it is one of the best units in the country. Constant pressure from the front seven forced Georgia Tech to punt six times in a row to begin the contest. Before Georgia’s backups came in during the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets had 10 three-and-outs. Linebacker Monty Rice was the games leading tackler, with eight solo stops and defensive lineman Netori Johnson picked up his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s defensive depth up front will continue to be the biggest strength for the team heading into the SEC Championship. — Myan Patel
Grade: A+
Secondary
Georgia Tech threw the ball 21 times on Saturday. Only five of James Graham’s attempts were completed — one of which was a touchdown. Georgia’s secondary had one of its more complete performances, giving the Yellow Jackets’ receivers a tough time breaking free for catches all afternoon. Cornerback Tyson Campbell added a fumble recovery for a touchdown to close out the performance for the Bulldogs. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A+
Special teams
Dominick Blaylock began the first quarter strong for the special teams unit after a dominant 29 yard punt return. Georgia could not convert the field position into seven points, but Rodrigo Blankenship came on to kick a 49-yard field goal for the first score of the game. This success was followed quickly by a muffed punt that led to a turnover in the second quarter and a missed 42-yard field goal from Blankenship to end the second half. Georgia’s special teams pulled it together for the remainder of the game. Blaylock had a second long return for 32 yards in the third quarter. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: B+
