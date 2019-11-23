Following No. 4 Georgia football’s win over Texas A&M on Saturday, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterback
Jake Fromm missed two open pass catchers — Brian Herrien and George Pickens — early in the game with errant throws. But he made some other big throws, most notably in the third quarter when he connected with George Pickens for 41 yards. Fromm finished with 163 passing yards and one touchdown pass. — Henry Queen
Grade: C+
Running backs
The running backs did what they needed to do on Saturday. D’Andre Swift, who finished with 103 rushing yards, broke free for a few explosive runs. Brian Herrien’s big play came on a kickoff return. The rest of the yards were hard fought between the tackles. In a soggy game decided by defense and field position, Georgia’s running backs complimented the passing game well. — Myan Patel
Grade: B
Receivers
The receivers had an inconsistent day for the Bulldogs. Fromm missed a few deep passes, but the passing game had a higher pulse than it did in the last rainy game against Kentucky. George Pickens hauled in the lone first-half touchdown on a nice route. He also caught a 41-yard pass in the third quarter. Otherwise, it was an average day for the receivers who could not get open in the end zone. — Myan Patel
Grade: B
Offensive line
Georgia’s run game picked up in the second quarter thanks to blocks up front from the offensive linemen. Jake Fromm was protected well throughout the game with a decent amount of time to throw in the pocket. His first sack came in the fourth quarter on a crucial third down play. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: B+
Front seven
Georgia showcased another dominant performance up front against Texas A&M. The front line brought pressure to quarterback Kellen Mond — sacking him two times — and proved to be a handful at the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs stayed disciplined and forced Texas A&M into a turnover on downs on a crucial drive in the third quarter. Georgia held the Aggies to minus 1 rushing yards on 20 attempts. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A-
Secondary
Even with the help of a stout defensive front, the secondary was exposed on Texas A&M’s 10-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, Georgia managed to avoid giving up a touchdown even after linebacker Walter Grant’s pass interference extended the Aggies’ drive. Richard LeCounte helped the secondary’s cause by forcing and recovering a fumble on a gang tackle in the third quarter. Mond finished with 275 passing yards. — Henry Queen
Grade: B-
Special teams
Jake Camarda’s success continued on Saturday. His longest punt went for 52 yards in the second quarter. Later in the second quarter, Camarda’s punt was downed inside the Aggie’s own 10-yard line by the punting unit. Rodrigo Blankenship kicked two field goals in the first half, one for 49 yards and the other 41 yards. His first kick put Georgia on the board early. He tacked on two more in the second half. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: A
