Following No. 8 Georgia's 24-17 win over No. 6 Florida on Saturday, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterbacks
Jake Fromm’s arm was the key against a Florida defense that shut down Georgia’s run game. He threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts. Lawrence Cager's return was pivotal, as he had 132 receiving yards to lead the Bulldogs. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: A-
Running backs
Florida’s defense limited Georgia’s run production. The Bulldogs rushed for a total of 119 yards and D’Andre Swift was the leading carrier. In the fourth quarter, Swift gained the scrappy first down when it mattered most. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: B-
Receivers
The return of Lawrence Cager revitalized Georgia football’s passing game. The 6-foot-5 graduate transfer returned from his rib and shoulder injuries and led the Bulldogs in receiving against the Gators. Running backs Brian Herrien and D’Andre Swift also played a significant role in the receiving game. — Henry Queen
Grade: B+
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line was tasked with blocking one of the premiere defensive fronts in college football. They managed well, for the most part. The passing game thrived as Fromm had a clean pocket to work with against the Gators. The rushing attack was stifled, however. Besides a 30-yard scamper from Swift in the second quarter, the Bulldogs had a total of 89 total rushing yards. — Andy Walsh
Grade: B+
Front seven
Nothing seems to faze Georgia’s interior defense. The Bulldogs held the Gators to -8 rushing yards through three quarters. Florida also struggled to convert on third downs, going 2-for-9. On top of all that, Georgia played its eighth consecutive game without yielding a rushing touchdown. They are the only team in the FBS who can say that. — Henry Queen
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary was OK. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 257 yards, including a few critical conversions. Florida’s offense relied solely on the passing game, but the Bulldogs held the Gators to 2-for-9 on third-down conversions which kept the pressure off a lackluster offensive performance for Georgia. — Myan Patel
Grade: B
Special teams
Rodrigo Blankenship powered Georgia’s offense. Blankenship finished a perfect 3-for-3 in his field goal attempts and bailed out a mediocre red-zone offense for the Bulldogs. Jake Camarda was efficient the few times he punted, but still rarely flipped the field. Georgia failed to show a kick or punt return game. Dominick Blaylock attempted to return a few punts but could not get a lot of blocking. Still, special teams saved Georgia for most of the game. — Myan Patel
Grade: A-
