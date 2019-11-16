Following No. 4 Georgia's 21-14 win over No. 12 Auburn on Saturday, The Red & Black graded each position group's performance.
Quarterback
Jake Fromm was unable to do much in the pass game, which required him to rely heavily on the running backs to pick up the yards for Georgia. Fromm’s first touchdown pass to tight end Eli Wolf came late in the game but was enough to hold Georgia ahead until the end. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: B-
Running back
Georgia took a while to get its running game established, but D’Andre Swift and the Bulldogs found success to end the first half against a tired Auburn defensive front. A few runs for big chunks of yards from Swift helped Georgia take a two-touchdown lead going into halftime. After the break, the Bulldogs struggled to get any production on the ground. Swift ended with 106 yards on 17 carries. — Andy Walsh
Grade: B+
Receivers
Quality over quantity defined the Georgia passing performance on Saturday. Georgia’s receivers made an impact when it mattered most, hauling in three touchdowns against Auburn. The first one was a 51-yarder from Dominick Blaylock in the first quarter. The next two came from Brian Herrien and Eli Wolf on flat routes in the red zone that extended Georgia’s lead over the Tigers. Overall, Georgia pass-catchers finished with 110 yards on 13 catches. — Andy Walsh
Grade: B
Offensive line
The Georgia front faced its stiffest competition of the season in form of Auburn’s defensive front, and they rose to the challenge. The Tigers’ defensive tackle duo of Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown have ravaged opposing offenses all season long, but the Georgia offensive line held them in check, paving the way for 141 total rushing yards. — Nathan Moore
Grade: B
Front seven
It finally happened. The Georgia defense gave up its first rushing touchdown of the season when Bo Nix extended the ball past the goal line with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. For the most part, however, the Bulldogs did a nice job of stifling Auburn’s rushing attack, only allowing 84 rushing yards. — Henry Queen
Grade: B+
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had a strong showing up until the fourth quarter when two touchdowns were given up to Auburn. The secondary held strong on the Tigers' last drive to force a sack on Bo Nix and clinch the East. One play before, Richard LeCounte helped secure the win on third-and-10 when he stripped the ball from Seth Williams’ hands with 1:44 remaining in the game. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: B-
Special teams
The Bulldogs punted six times in the first half. Jake Camarda pinned four of those punts inside Auburn’s 20-yard line. The Tigers’ poor field position help to ensure that the momentum stayed with Georgia, unlike two years ago in Auburn’s win at Jordan-Hare. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship didn’t have any field goal attempts one week after going 4-for-5. — Henry Queen
Grade: B+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.