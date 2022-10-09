No. 2 Georgia defeated Auburn 42-10 to improve to 6-0 on the season. Following the game, assistant sports editor John James graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
It was a rough start for Stetson Bennett, throwing for just 25 yards in the first half and coughing up a fumble during the shaky opening stretch. He looked completely out-of-sorts, and as a result, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball, scoring only 14 points before halftime. Bennett recovered nicely, completing 15 of his 19 passes in the second half and controlling the pace of the game en route to a Bulldog victory. The highlight of the day came from Bennett in the fourth quarter, breaking loose for a 64-yard touchdown dash on the longest run of his career.
Grade: B
Running Backs
The running backs were the strength of Georgia’s offense against Auburn. Though Kendall Milton was injured early in the game, the other members of the backfield more than made up for his absence, racking up 228 rushing yards and fueling Georgia to 42 points. Daijun Edwards had a breakout performance, scoring three touchdowns on the day, while Branson Robinson led all rushers with a 98-yard outing. The only remaining concern about the running backs is the health of the group; Milton left today’s game with an injury, and Kenny McIntosh has been nursing a banged-up quad situation since the Kent State game. It’s early in the season, but the Bulldogs’ depth is being tested already.
Grade: A
Receivers
Eight different Bulldog receivers caught a pass versus Auburn, a testament to the talent level of Georgia’s receiving core. Ladd McConkey led all receivers with five catches for 47 yards, not the most impressive total for a team’s leading receiver. Additionally, McConkey misjudged a deep shot from Bennett and dropped what would have been a surefire touchdown from the quarterback. Brock Bowers, the team’s best player thus far in the season, had only two catches during the day. The team has gotten off to slow starts in consecutive weeks, and a lack of usage for Bowers could be one reason why.
Grade: B-
Offensive Line
The offensive line had its best showing so far, dominating Auburn at the line of scrimmage and opening some massive holes in the rushing attack. Multiple linemen made downfield blocks throughout the game, and Georgia’s offense looked explosive in the process. The offensive line only had one penalty, keeping the negative plays to a minimum and making sure the offense stayed on schedule. The line allowed only one sack, though it was a costly one, resulting in Georgia’s only turnover and Auburn’s first points of the game.
Grade: A-
Defensive Line
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford was under pressure for the entire game, constantly being flushed out of the pocket and being forced to make the most of a bad situation. The defensive line deserves credit for that, taking advantage of the backup quarterback and an outmatched group of pass protectors. The line was also stout in the run game, limiting Tank Bigsby to only 19 yards on 10 carries. Auburn didn’t run the ball often, but when it happened, the attempts were stuffed at the line of scrimmage for a minimal gain. The defensive line didn’t come up with any sacks during the day, but mobile quarterbacks such as Ashford make it difficult to finish on those plays, constantly rolling out and evading defenders.
Grade: A
Linebackers
Speaking of Ashford’s ability as a rusher, the Auburn quarterback tallied 52 yards rushing during the game, most of those arising from scrambles on attempts to pass. The linebackers are responsible for containing quarterback scrambles, and that was one area in which they faltered on Saturday. The bright side is that the linebackers managed to contain Auburn’s explosive plays, stopping everything at the second level of the defense and ensuring that the Tigers couldn’t build up any momentum. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the leader of the linebacking core, led the team with five tackles, continuing what has been a productive season for the sophomore.
Grade: B+
Secondary
The defensive backs had a very strong outing against Auburn, locking down any attempts through the air, with one glaring exception. Ashford struggled to pass the ball throughout the game, completing only 13 of his 38 pass attempts during the game for 4.4 yards per attempt - a less-efficient total than Georgia’s rushing attack, for the record. Malaki Starks nearly had another interception, which would have given him a team-high three takeaways on the season. The low point for the defensive backs was the 64-yard touchdown pass from Ashford to Jarquez Hunter. Hunter broke three tackles - all from defensive backs - on his way to an improbable score, and Auburn’s only touchdown of the game.
Grade: B+
Special Teams
Georgia’s special teams unit stumbled initially, though it recovered as the game went on. Jack Podlesny missed his only field goal attempt of the game, and proceeded to follow it up with six consecutive successful PAT conversions. McConkey muffed a punt in the first quarter, and proceeded to follow it up with a 38-yard punt return a few possessions later. The punt coverage team snuffed out a fake punt, the latest of several fake punts attempted against Georgia this year. Brett Thorson saw the most action of his career thus far, taking the field for five punts and downing the ball inside Auburn’s 20-yard line on each occasion.
Grade: A-