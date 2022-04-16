The Black team defeated the Red team 26-23 on Saturday during Georgia’s annual intrasquad spring scrimmage, referred to as G-Day. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
The Bulldogs showed promising numbers when it came to the quarterbacks. On the Nlack team, senior Stetson Bennett threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. On the Red team, redshirt sophomore Carson Beck and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff both took reps with Beck carrying a majority of the workload. Beck threw for 246 yards and Vandagriff threw for 86 yards. Neither quarterback threw a passing touchdown. The quarterbacks also did well with making big plays down the field with the Black team having 12 plays with a gain of 15 or more yards and the red team had eight of those plays, with the main highlight being Beck throwing a 60-yard bomb to redshirt sophomore Arian Smith. Also notable was the rushing ability showcased by Vandagriff, who had three rush attempts for 48 yards with a long rush of 28 yards. - McGregor Rowland
Grade: B+
Running Backs
The two new one and two running backs on the team, junior Kendall Milton and senior Kenny McIntosh, did not have a big day when it came to rushing yards. Both suiting up for the Black team, Milton only registered 14 yards off of six attempts while McIntosh put up 25 yards off of six carries. However, in the air it was a different story. McIntosh registered four catches for 48 yards, including a long catch for 33 yards. Milton had one catch for 32 yards and a touchdown. On the Red side, the rushing was a bit more proficient, with starting junior Daijun Edwards tacking on 27 yards and two touchdowns off of eight carries. He also registered 28 receiving yards off of three catches. Junior Sevaughn Clark and redshirt freshman Cash Jones also got in the mix, but they didn’t make a huge offensive impact with both only registering a combined 15 rushing yards. - McGregor Rowland
Grade: B+
Receivers
The Red and Black team’s offenses were extremely pass-heavy today, and the receivers took advantage of it. Georgia’s pass-catchers combined for 31 receptions and 628 yards, with a significant portion coming from the tight ends. Freshman tight end Oscar Delp led all pass-catchers in both receptions and receiving yards with seven catches and 91 yards. Former 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year winner Arik Gilbert hauled in 3 receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Gilbert could have also had an even bigger day if it wasn’t for two defensive holding penalties on him in the red zone. The wide receiving core performed exceptionally well today, especially redshirt sophomore Arian Smith and senior Kearis Jackson. Smith showed his ability to really stretch the field, and Jackson looked great after the catch. Both of their skill sets will be vital as Smart places an emphasis on creating explosive plays in their offense. — Jared Smith
Grade: A
Offensive Line
The Bulldogs’ offensive line lost Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer to the NFL draft, and in the absence of both starting guards from last season, the unit performed admirably in their first showing since the CFP national championship. The offensive line only allowed a single sack, keeping the Bulldogs’ rotation of quarterbacks relatively clean during the game. The offensive emphasis was mostly placed on the passing attack - attempts through the air greatly outnumbered rushing attempts on the day - which may have been a result of Georgia’s inability to create much movement in the rushing game. The Bulldogs scored two rushing touchdowns in the game, though they were both runs around the perimeter of the defense, where the rushing attack had the largest impact throughout G-Day. Overall, the team only averaged 3.2 yards per rush, most of which coming from quarterback Brock Vandagriff. - John James
Grade: B+
Defensive Line
While Georgia’s defensive line performance doesn’t look dominant on the stat sheet, several Bulldogs looked great today. There are high expectations for junior Jalen Carter, and he showed a glimpse of his potential this afternoon. Carter finished the day with three total tackles and one sack. Junior Warren Brinson demonstrated his ability to quickly shed blocks and create disruption in the backfield on multiple drives. As a unit, they were very physical in the run game up the middle. They were able to close off the gaps up front, which led to a short gain or forced the run to bounce outside. — Jared Smith
Grade: B
Linebackers
Replacing the likes of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall is a tall task for the linebacker position group. But with those departures, seniors Nolan Smith and Robert Beal are slated to head this relatively young group. Smith showed why he is a defensive stalwart on Saturday, finishing with four tackles and two sacks. Touted sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson, led all linebackers with seven tackles. Chaz Chambliss ended his afternoon with two tackes, and MJ Sherman finished with three. Trezmen Marshall recorded the lone interception among the linebackers, intercepting Stetson Bennett in the scrimmage’s fourth quarter. G-Day gave fans a look at mostly passing situations, in which the position group showed sideline-to-sideline speed. But while neither team scored more than 23 points, at times the linebackers were inconsistent in check-down coverage situations. - Matthew Welsh
Grade: B+
Secondary
After losing both Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick to the NFL draft, the Georgia secondary was looking to see how their new-look unit would perform in the annual spring game, and the results were decidedly mixed. The Bulldogs’ defensive backs pulled down a pair of interceptions during the game - one by Javon Bullard and one by Nyland Green - but as much as they created impact plays, they also surrendered them, as well. The Georgia offenses combined for 13 passing plays of over 15 yards today, the longest coming in the form of a 60 yard pass from Carson Beck to Arian Smith on the Red team’s first drive of the matchup. The secondary was also flagged for multiple defensive pass interference penalties on the game, extending drives with unnecessary physicality on their end. - John James
Grade: B-
Special Teams
Georgia’s special teams unit will feature several returners. Senior Jack Podlesny will once again assume place kicking responsibilities. Podlesny made three of four attempts on Saturday, missing on a 48-yard kick only minutes before halftime. Sophomore Jared Zirkel made the game-winning 27-yard field goal to finish a perfect two attempts. Georgia also featured a new punter in Australia native Brett Thorson. Thorson punted four times with a long of 48 yards and a 37.5-yard average. Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock and Kenny McIntosh all took reps as punt returners. With so much depth returning on special teams, Georgia should field experienced players with the ability to make plays in clutch moments. -Matthew Welsh
Grade: A-