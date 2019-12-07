ATLANTA — Georgia’s 37-10 loss in the SEC championship game to LSU on Saturday could be the last collegiate game for some of the Bulldogs’ NFL draft hopefuls.

Last year, Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker skipped the Sugar Bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. The New York Giants picked him with the No. 30 overall pick.

This year, running back D’Andre Swift and left tackle Andrew Thomas have decisions looming.

Swift, who was limited to two carries on Saturday with a shoulder injury, said he will talk to his trainers and coaches before deciding on whether or not to play in bowl game but hasn’t thought about the NFL draft yet.

“Not at all,” Swift said. “I’ll think about when I need to think about it, and now is not the time.”

Thomas received season-long praise from NFL draft experts and has been projected to be a first-round pick in 2020. The junior left tackle didn’t give definite words to media after the SEC championship loss.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Thomas said. “We have a team meeting tomorrow. That’s when we figure out what bowl game we’re playing in. Of course, I’m gonna talk to my parents and my coaches before I make a decision.”

During a Friday press conference before the SEC championship game, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he believes Thomas will be drafted early.

“I was talking to a scout the other day. Thomas is going to be a top-five pick,” Orgeron said.

Other juniors who have decisions to make include quarterback Jake Fromm and safety Richard LeCounte.

“I’m definitely going to play in the bowl game,” LeCounte said. “I’ll decide that stuff when it happens.”