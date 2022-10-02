Georgia faced its toughest test of the season yet against Missouri, entering halftime facing a double digit deficit on Saturday night. The defense was getting gashed, the offense wasn’t moving the ball and the special teams unit was doing just enough to keep the game within reach.
Georgia’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter, outscoring Missouri 14-3 in the final frame to remain undefeated.
The team was in a hole, trailing to start the final period for the first time all season, and it responded when necessary. The running backs were particularly notable, breaking tackles and grinding out the clock to secure Georgia’s fifth win of the year.
The first three quarters were not quite as efficient. The rushing game was stagnant, the passing attack was riddled with mistakes and the offensive line seemed dysfunctional. It was, without a doubt, the worst outing from the unit in the entire season thus far. Tight end Brock Bowers - the highlight of Georgia’s offense through five weeks - said that the turning point of the game occurred at halftime for the Bulldogs.
“At halftime, we all just kind of grouped together and just came together as a team and said ‘we’re gonna play for the guy next to us,’” Bowers said. “So we just kind of all came together and it worked out.”
The team entered the night as one of the most imposing offenses in the FBS, averaging the NCAA’s fourth most yards per game. Stetson Bennett led an incredibly high-powered passing offense, and Bowers looked like one of the best players in all of college football. Bowers didn’t touch the football until the second quarter tonight, a stark decline in usage for the sophomore who’d put up over 250 yards and five touchdowns in the past two weeks.
Predictably, Georgia’s offense sputtered to a glacial pace without Bowers as a focal point; the Bulldogs didn’t register a first down through their first three possessions of the game, and didn’t score throughout the entire first quarter. Georgia had scored in the first quarter of every game this season, totaling 46 points during the opening frame. This week, though, the team simply couldn’t get anything going to jumpstart the offense.
A factor in that slow start was the team’s sloppy play, something that carried over from the previous outing against Kent State. The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the first half versus Kent State, and turned it over twice during that same period in Columbia.
Bennett recorded his fumble first of the year, and Kendall Milton also lost the ball on a 35-yard rush which could have been the momentum-shift that Georgia needed. Georgia’s running game had trouble gaining steam at times against Missouri, and head coach Kirby Smart pointed to that as one reason for the team’s offensive lapses.
“Scheme wise, we can help them out, we can do some different things,” Smart said. “We can look and find some things; gap plays helped us… but usually, when you’re not running the ball well, you’re getting whipped.”
Ladd McConkey was the primary turnover culprit last week, though he was less detrimental in this matchup. McConkey dropped his first target of the night, just one of several miscues in the Bulldogs’ opening to the game. He finished with 4 receptions for 39 yards.
Another aspect that may have affected the Georgia offense was the team’s health in the matchup. AD Mitchell was inactive for the outing, the third straight game he’s missed, and the team has struggled to replace his production. McConkey and Bowers have been relied upon more heavily, but a third receiver has yet to step up and replicate some of Mitchell’s impact.
Kenny McIntosh was also used heavily in the passing game during the early stretch of the season. He was banged up against Kent State, and his performance tonight may have reflected that status. McIntosh ran 10 times for 65 yards, but more importantly, he only had one reception during the game. Bennett knows the value that McIntosh brings to the passing offense.
“[McIntosh brings] just a safe spot,” Bennett said. “Just if everybody’s back, and everybody’s covered, get it to him and he’ll make somebody miss.”
McIntosh was once the key to this team’s passing game, giving them a weapon to attack every level of the defense. Against Missouri, McIntosh was little more than a pass-blocker, and the air attack became one-dimensional as a result.
Georgia’s offense has been electric throughout the year, but tonight it fell far short of that mark. Missouri took advantage of that, and nearly stole a game that Georgia could not afford to lose. If the Bulldogs can’t correct the mistakes that occurred tonight, their season might end well short of their championship aspirations.