For young and inexperienced players, early games against weaker opponents are often the best chances to show what they can do when given some playing time. Georgia’s Week 2 matchup against FCS opponent Murray State was no exception, and several new faces on offense flashed some serious ability in the Bulldogs’ blowout 63-17 victory over the Racers. Here are a few that stood out.
George Pickens, wide receiver
George Pickens had to wait an extra week, but he finally got his breakthrough. After failing to record a catch in his debut against Vanderbilt, the five-star freshman wide receiver grabbed his first catch and first touchdown as a Bulldog en route to a four-catch, 78-yard performance. He did it in style with a leaping 43-yard reception to set up his eventual 15-yard touchdown grab. Pickens finished tied for the most catches in the game for the Bulldogs.
Eli Wolf, tight end
At the top of the receiving chart with Pickens was the tight end out of Minster, Ohio. The graduate transfer and former Tennessee Vol finished with 73 yards on four catches. Wolf entered the season as the apparent backup to senior Charlie Woerner, but his showing this week might just earn him some more playing time. Woerner was listed as the starter before kickoff but was not targeted by either Jake Fromm or backup quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Zamir White, running back
Unlike the other two on this list, White had already introduced himself to the Georgia fan base with a 52-yard rushing performance last week against Vanderbilt. But "Zeus" did much and more with his extra playing time against Murray State. White led the Georgia backfield in yards with an eight-carry, 72-yard performance against the Racers. The lopsided scoreline meant the redshirt sophomore had ample time on the field, and he made great use of the heavier workload.
