Georgia football remains undefeated in the 2022 season after a 16-6 victory over Kentucky. At 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country, the team has had its share of dominant wins. However, there are some flaws that have become apparent in some of the Bulldogs’ closer wins this season.
Chief among those flaws is the red zone offense. In Georgia’s two closest games of the season, Missouri and Kentucky, the offense has settled for three field goals in the red zone, and tonight it also came up short on back-to-back rushing attempts from the Kentucky 1-yard line.
“I don’t want to say we’re frustrated,” running back Kenny McIntosh said. “You just gotta go back to the drawing board, dial in and focus on our job and execute a play when we get in the red area. We know that's a big part of winning and we’ve got to fix that.”
Converting on short yardage was an issue tonight for Georgia in general, with another failed conversion coming on a third-and-one Stetson Bennett quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.
“Short yardage is harder,” offensive lineman Warren McClendon said. “Of course we want that fourth-and-one back on the goal line, that third-and-one, we want that back. But we’ve just got to get in there and watch the film, see what we did wrong and polish that up.”
Turnovers have also been a problem for the Georgia offense in recent weeks, and tonight Bennett threw an interception on a deep shot intended for wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Bennett said there’s a lot of room for improvement for the offense in general.
“I’ve got to see that safety. I can’t just throw that ball,” Bennett said. “Gotta make sure I see it or don’t throw it. Red zone, got to be better at that, gotta be better at third-and-one, fourth-and-one, goal-to-go from the one, gotta be better at all those things.”
Bennett in general wasn’t asked to do much, with the focus of the game on the rushing attack thanks in part to cold, windy conditions. He finished with 13 completions on 19 attempts for 116 yards and an interception, with 25 rushing yards as well.
It wasn’t all bad for the Bulldogs on the turnover front. Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo did make a key interception in the end zone on Kentucky’s second possession, stopping a drive that had reached the Georgia red zone.
“That stole one back because it was a turnover,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We ended up one to one in the turnover game, which is crucial with Kentucky because the turnovers are magnified when the game is shrunk.”
Another problem for Georgia tonight was allowing deep passing plays. The connection between Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Barion Brown in particular gave the Bulldog secondary fits. Brown had receptions of 31, 42 and 47 yards.
Smart didn’t appear too upset with those plays in his postgame press conference, giving credit to the Wildcats for making plays.
“No issues, just one-on-one and they made some plays,” Smart said. “We had a pass interference, they had a nice double move on Chris [Smith] where I think we hit him late, but people are going to make plays in this league.”
Georgia’s flaws haven’t led to a loss yet this season, but the fact that similar problems are common across multiple close games indicates that this team has weaknesses that can be exploited at times.
Cleaning up those weaknesses as postseason play draws near will be key in the Bulldogs’ quest to repeat as national champions. If these weaknesses show up against another top team, Georgia may not be able to overcome them.