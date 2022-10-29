Georgia football opened its game against Florida in impressive fashion, building up a 28-3 halftime lead.
The Bulldog offense was able to get off to the fast start many of the members of the team have been emphasizing in recent weeks. The defense also looked strong early, limiting Florida’s running game and quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The game seemed to be firmly under control for the Bulldogs as the second half began, but the tide quickly turned around in the third quarter.
The Gators fought back with 17 unanswered points to cut into the halftime deficit, aided by two Georgia turnovers and a blown coverage by the Bulldog defense. With 3:31 left in the third quarter, the game was suddenly 28-20 following a 78-yard touchdown pass from Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson.
From that point on, Georgia responded, scoring on the ensuing two possessions and holding Florida to zero points in the fourth quarter.
Georgia went 78 yards in six plays on the first drive following Florida’s long touchdown. Daijun Edwards had runs of 22 and 20 yards on the possession, and Kenny McIntosh added two carries for 19 yards.
Head coach Kirby Smart had high praise for that drive.
“That was probably the drive of the year so far,” Smart said. “They answered the bell. It’s 28-20 and we’ve lost momentum. We had 3 kickoff returns in a row and we weren’t getting field position and Kenny [McIntosh] had had the fumble. I thought Kenny McIntosh showed a little something tonight. When he came out after that fumble and had that eye of the tiger look and he wanted the ball and he was running the ball hard and physical and getting yards after contact.”
The Bulldog rushing attack led the way for the offense in the second half, posting 155 yards. McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson all ran well late, wearing the Gator defense down.
Stetson Bennett couldn’t seem to find his rhythm for much of the half, but was able to deliver in key moments to help Georgia sustain drives, including a 29-yard fourth-and-7 conversion to tight end Brock Bowers. That play was quickly followed by a 4-yard touchdown run for Kenny McIntosh, the final score of the game.
The defense also played better following the Henderson touchdown, pressuring Richardson with consistency and allowing zero points in the final quarter of action. Safety Christopher Smith said both sides of the ball supported each other.
“It felt good to get this victory. It's a great win against a great team,” Smith said. “We had the offense's back out there and they had ours. We were locked in on our game plan. We had a couple of things that didn't go our way, but that happens in the course of a game. The key was the way we responded.”
Smart said he was encouraged by the team’s response to the third quarter flurry from Florida.
“We lost momentum in the second half, faced resiliency and stared it in the eye and we didn’t blink and I’m really proud of our players,” Smart said. “There was a time there that we lost momentum and that has happened to us more this year than it did last year and we bounced back.”
That resiliency has served Georgia well this year, with the comeback against Missouri and tonight’s win standing out as prime examples. Center Sedrick Van Pran said resiliency is part of the team’s identity.
"One of our pillars is resiliency,” Van Pran said. “Each team is different, each game is different, but we know if we play hard all four quarters that good things can happen. We will keep focusing on all the things we need to do to be successful."
The Bulldogs will no doubt face more adversity this season, starting next week with a huge matchup at Sanford Stadium against No. 3 Tennessee.