At halftime of Saturday’s SEC championship game against LSU, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver.
It was a masterful performance from Bennett, and a far cry from the way he had played in recent wins over Kentucky and Georgia Tech.
Georgia’s depth at the skill positions was on display all game. Brock Bowers hauled in six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Ladd McConkey caught five balls for 69 yards and a score. Darnell Washington caught a 14-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion on a pass from wideout AD Mitchell.
At one point in the first half, Georgia’s offense was able to score touchdowns on four out of five possessions, the only non-touchdown resulting in a missed Jack Podlesny field goal. Bennett said the unit was locked in during that stretch of the game.
“We were in a zone,” Bennett said after the game. “It felt like what we were calling, we were executing. We were having fun playing football out there.”
Center Sedrick Van Pran praised Bennett’s work ethic and said he brings the same intensity to the practice field.
“Amazing guy, same stuff we see during practice,” Van Pran said. “The work that guy puts in is amazing, so to go out there and see him get rewarded for it feels good.”
2022 is considered a somewhat weak year for Heisman Trophy candidates, and Washington said he doesn’t see why Bennett wouldn’t be in consideration for the award.
“Why not?” Washington said. “He carried a team last year to the national championship and we won, so why is he not?”
Head coach Kirby Smart also said his starting quarterback should be a real candidate for the award.
“Absolutely. I think that’s one of those things,” Smart said. “This guy’s 23 of 29, in a second half, he didn’t get to do a whole lot in the second half. I don’t know what he was in the first half, but he’s played really well. I had several people come up to me say they thought he played his best game of his career tonight. He played really good.”
Bennett has passed for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns this season with just six interceptions, adding seven more touchdowns on the ground. He has led the Bulldogs to a second straight undefeated regular season and now an SEC title.
Bennett has also been at his best against top opposition this season.. In Georgia’s games against Oregon, LSU and Tennessee, he has thrown for 899 yards and 6 touchdowns with 2 on the ground. He has risen to the moment whenever called upon, the same way he did last season.
For his career, Bennett’s record as the starting quarterback is 27-3, including Georgia’s first national title win since 1980.
Regardless of the individual statistics and awards, Bennett continues to cement his place in the lore of Bulldog football as one of the top players in team history. Not bad for a walk-on who transferred out of the program in 2018 and didn’t start a game until 2020, his fourth season of college football.
“For me and Chris, it took us a while to get here, right?” Bennett said. “Really no option but to play well now, right? When things start going bad, what are you going to do? Stop? No. We knew how hard it was to play for the University of Georgia, right? So now we'll do almost anything to win. I think we have a lot of older guys like that.”
Bennett said it felt good to win the SEC title, his first as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, but acknowledged the team has bigger goals on the horizon.
“Winning the SEC is a big deal. This is the best conference in football,” Bennett said. “National championships are huge and great. That's our next goal. But the SEC is the first goal, second goal after winning the east.”